Coco Austin Labeled a 'Poor Disgusting Example' for Her Child After Spreading Her Legs in Cleavage-Baring Bikini Photo
Yikes. Instead of bringing the heat with her latest bikini photos, Coco Austin ended up under fire, as people claimed she was setting a bad example for her child.
On Monday, August 14, the wife of Ice-T dropped a pair of drool-worthy snaps via Instagram, causing internet trolls to criticize the mom-of-one since they found her poses a bit too inappropriate for their liking.
"Trying to get my last Summer days in... #poolside #swimsuitlover," Austin, 44, captioned the post alongside two pictures of herself posing in a blue, pink and purple bikini. The blonde bombshell additionally reminded her three million followers to head to the link in her bio to access her OnlyFans content.
The first photo featured the reality star fully squatted down with her legs spread completely open, as she looked down at the floor while wearing a pair of sunglasses.
In the second snap, Austin held onto a tree branch and glanced over her shoulder while her cleavage nearly spilled out of the sides of her triangle bathing suit top.
The Instagram upload — which received more than 31,000 "likes" — was quickly flooded with comments from both fans and haters.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Coco Austin Shows Off Her Curves in Plunging Red Swimsuits While Celebrating July 4th: Photos
- Coco Austin Praised for Being a Great Mom to Daughter Chanel After Previous Backlash: 'Love Seeing the Bond Between Them'
- Coco Austin Receives Backlash For 'Weird' Dance Video With 7-Year-Old Daughter — Watch Their TikTok
"I’m happy I grew up in the days where moms didn’t show their cam toe for the whole internet," one user snubbed.
Another critic spewed, "what a poor disgusting example she is for her child," in reference to Austin and Ice-T's daughter, Chanel, 7.
"To a married woman these pictures just don’t [sit] right with me," a third person admitted of Austin — who tied the knot with Ice-T in 2002.
While the Ice Loves Coco alum faced backlash, she also received loads of approval from her admirers.
"Beautiful, stunning. The perfect woman aging like fine wine," one fan gushed, as another added, "all these years and still a smoke show," and a third wrote, "Very hot, this one deserves to be on OnlyFans."
Back in February, Austin confirmed via Instagram that she had joined the subscription-based platform for explicit content, telling followers they "won't be sorry" if they subscribed to her profile for $19.99 per month.