Cole Sprouse Confesses His Memories of Filming 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' Are a Blur: 'They Kind of All Blend Together'
Cole Sprouse has love for the cast and crew of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody — even if he doesn't remember much of his time filming!
The young Disney Channel star, who famously played Cody Martin, admitted he still keeps in contact with a lot of his costars and other people he worked with on the show.
"I think when you spend eight years with a crew inside a soundstage, it's kind of inevitable you guys become a little bit of a family," he explained to a news outlet, before noting that he doesn't always remember specific stories from his days on set.
As OK! previously reported, Kim Rhodes — who played the role of the mischievous twins' mother — fondly recalled a moment when Cole's brother, Dylan, refused to say a line that made fun of her weight.
"He just kept skipping over it," she said at the time. "It was in the middle of a chunk of dialogue, so he kept skipping this laugh line and skipping it and skipping it and skipping it."
"And finally we get to [taping] in front of the studio audience and he skips it and the executive producer screams, 'Cut! Dylan say the line,'" she remembered. "And he goes, 'I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny and I'll say it.'"
Although Cole said he's heard Kim tell that story, he doesn't "really remember too much of that period."
"When you shoot that many episodes of a show, they kind of all blend together as one big amorphous memory," he continued. "The specific details are kind of lost. It was a different time. I love Kim. I'm glad to hear that she looks back on all that fun."
Cole starred alongside his brother in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody from 2005 to 2008, followed by the hit spinoff, The Suite Life on Deck, which aired through 2011. Later that year, the series came to its conclusion with The Suite Life Movie.
And while fans have begged for a Suite Life reboot over the years, the Sprouse twins shot down the rumors that a revival of the popular comedy has been in the works.
"We’re totally not averse to working together again," Dylan told Variety in 2019. "I don’t think we’ll be working as twins ever again, like cast in a role. But I think we both would be fine working together, whatever that means."
Cole agreed that the "whole kitschy twin thing" just doesn't seem to sell anymore.
