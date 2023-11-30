Dylan Sprouse 'Body-Shamed' by Disney Executive on 'Suite Life' Set for Being Bigger Than Brother Cole
According to Kim Rhodes, who played the Sprouses’ mom on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Dylan Sprouse was bullied by producers for his weight when he was just a teen.
On an episode of Christy Carlson Romano’s “Vulnerable” podcast, from Tuesday, November 28, Rhodes choked up when she claimed one exec yelled that there would be “no more junk food” until Dylan looked as thin as his twin brother, Cole Sprouse, who also starred on the Disney Channel sitcom.
“Dylan and Cole had different body types. And in front of everyone, Dylan was body-shamed,” the 54-year-old recalled, adding that she “f------ lit into” the Disney executive, whom she did not name.
“I was like, ‘You do not have the right to say that to a child. You do not have the right to be writing for children if that is your attitude. Never again do you speak like that. Never,'” she shared.
“I think that was the only time I really … advocate[d for them],” she added.
As OK! previously reported, Kim recently recounted when Dylan stuck up for her while making the children’s show.
While on a recent episode of the “Back to the Best” podcast, the blonde beauty stated the twins "defended [her] all the way through" her time on the series.
She then recalled one incident where Dylan went to bat for her after the script poked fun at Kim, who was pregnant at the time.
"One of my favorite memories is Dylan had a line that was a fat joke, and he just kept skipping over it. It was in the middle of a chunk of dialogue, so he kept skipping this laugh line and skipping it and skipping it and skipping it," she said. "And finally we get to [taping] in front of the studio audience and he skips it and the executive producer screams, 'Cut! Dylan say the line.'"
"And he goes, 'I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny and I'll say it,'" she remembered. "That's my little man. They're both my little men."
Prior to her appearances on these podcasts, the show made headlines when fans flooded the twins with messages on November 16 about an old scene from the series.
After a clip from the show resurfaced — where the actors' characters tried to get a table at a fancy restaurant — the internet went crazy reminiscing over the scene which mentioned the year 2023.
"I can squeeze you in at 7:30… on November 16, 2023," the hostess told the two boys in the famous footage.
"But that's in 15 years!" Cody, played by Cole, replied in shock.
"What if I don't feel like Italian that day?" Zack, who played Dylan, joked.