Dylan Sprouse 'Body-Shamed' by Disney Executive on 'Suite Life' Set for Being Bigger Than Brother Cole

According to Kim Rhodes, who played the Sprouses’ mom on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Dylan Sprouse was bullied by producers for his weight when he was just a teen.

On an episode of Christy Carlson Romano’s “Vulnerable” podcast, from Tuesday, November 28, Rhodes choked up when she claimed one exec yelled that there would be “no more junk food” until Dylan looked as thin as his twin brother, Cole Sprouse, who also starred on the Disney Channel sitcom.