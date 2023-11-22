Dylan Sprouse Refused to Tell Fat Jokes About 'Suite Life' Costar Kim Rhodes: 'Write Something Funny and I'll Say It'
Dylan Sprouse was not going to let anyone slander on-screen mom Kim Rhodes.
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star, who played the single mother of the rambunctious twins, recently opened up about how Dylan and Cole Sprouse "defended [her] all the way through" the Disney Channel show.
While on the latest episode of the “Back to the Best” podcast, Kim, a.k.a. Carey Martin, explained that Dylan once refused to tell a fat joke about her.
At the time, Kim was pregnant in real life, which the series responded to by writing gags about her character’s weight — however, Dylan had a problem with the insulting lines.
"One of my favorite memories is Dylan had a line that was a fat joke, and he just kept skipping over it. It was in the middle of a chunk of dialogue, so he kept skipping this laugh line and skipping it and skipping it and skipping it," she remembered. "And finally we get to [taping] in front of the studio audience and he skips it and the executive producer screams, 'Cut! Dylan say the line.'"
"And he goes, 'I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny and I'll say it,'" she added of the then-youngster. "That's my little man. They're both my little men."
As OK! previously reported, Kim’s comments about working with the now-31-year-old’s came after the twins were flooded with messages on November 16 about an old scene from the famous children’s TV series.
After an old clip fromThe Suite Life of Zack and Cody resurfaced — where the actors' characters tried to get a table at a fancy restaurant — one line from the decade-old scene had the internet reminiscing.
"I can squeeze you in at 7:30… on Nov. 16, 2023," the hostess told the two boys in the famous clip.
"But that's in 15 years!" Cody, played by Cole, exclaimed in the episode from 2008.
"What if I don't feel like Italian that day?" Zack, a.k.a. Dylan, quipped.
In response to the internet’s frenzy of content on the momentous day, Dylan posted an Instagram Story of himself looking distressed alongside tons of messages floating around him.
The text included "Your table is ready, sir," "It's been 15 years!" "Get ready for Italian food!" and "Why aren't you at this dinner?" — all of which were fan comments the actor received that day.
Cole then shared a video displaying what seemed like hundreds of DMs he received referencing the reservation.