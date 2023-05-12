Jon Gosselin Reveals He Hasn't Spoken to Four of His Estranged Children Since 2018: 'I Will Never Give Up Trying'

"Unfortunately, I didn’t speak to my other children on their birthday. The last time I spoke to Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel was in 2018," he revealed in a recent interview. "I will never give up trying to talk to my children. I’m hoping with social media that maybe they might reach out to me at some point. "

"The door is always open to rekindle any kind of relationship," he added. "I've tried for years for any interaction with any of my other kids, but nothing yet."