Country Singer Colt Ford Recalls Suffering 'Life-Changing' Heart Attack After Concert: 'I Died 2 Times'

Ford first shared the news of his nearly-fatal heart attack in a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday, April 24. The country artist appeared to be in a hospital bed and attached to medical equipment.

"I just want to tell you guys, thank y’all for all the prayers, the love, the comments, the messages," he said at the time. "I got a long way to go, but I promise you this ol’ country boy will get back. It probably won’t be this year, and I hate I gotta miss all these shows, but I’m coming back."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!