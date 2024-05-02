Country Singer Colt Ford Recalls Suffering 'Life-Changing' Heart Attack After Concert: 'I Died 2 Times'
Colt Ford, 53, detailed suffering a severe heart attack that nearly left him dead shortly after performing at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Arizona in April.
The country rap artist — born Jason Farris Brown — told the "Big D & Bubba" show that the medical incident had been so serious that he "didn't even remember coming out" to perform that night, but said that apparently it'd been a "great, sold-out show."
"I walked back to the bus, texted my fiancée, 'Hi baby,' and fell over dead," he continued. "I died two times. Luckily, my band came out to check on me... That's when all h--- broke loose."
The "Must Be the Country" singer further revealed that doctors had to put three stents into his heart because of all the "trauma to my body" the heart attack caused. He also had gallbladder issues and doctors had to put a "drain in" at the time.
"The Lord had more for me to do, more music for me to make, hopefully more differences to make in some people’s lives," Ford continued, [It's] changed my perspective and outlook on lots of things. I can’t even tell you. Live every day like it’s your last because one day it will be."
"So it has been life-changing, spiritually changing, and obviously physically changing," he confessed. "I’m still not 100% out of the woods yet."
Ford first shared the news of his nearly-fatal heart attack in a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday, April 24. The country artist appeared to be in a hospital bed and attached to medical equipment.
"I just want to tell you guys, thank y’all for all the prayers, the love, the comments, the messages," he said at the time. "I got a long way to go, but I promise you this ol’ country boy will get back. It probably won’t be this year, and I hate I gotta miss all these shows, but I’m coming back."
Friends, colleagues and fans flooded the comments section with well-wishes for the musician.
"We been praying bro and will continue until you back and better than ever! 🙏🙏🙏" one person penned, and another wrote, "Take all the time you need! Get well and we’ll be here for you as always!"