Kyle Richards Shows Support for Good Friend Morgan Wade After Country Singer Undergoes Double Mastectomy

By:

Mar. 25 2024, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

Kyle Richards is being a source of support for Morgan Wade after her double mastectomy.

The country singer, 29, took to Instagram on Sunday, March 24, to give insight into her journey to recovery after undergoing the invasive operation, as well as a reconstruction surgery, over the past few months.

kyle richards shows support morgan wade double mastectomy
Source: mega

Kyle Richards showed support for good friend Morgan Wade.

"I haven’t talked much about my post-surgery recovery from my double mastectomy and reconstruction I had back in November," Wade wrote alongside photos of her bandaged chest. "For those that don’t know I have the rad51d gene mutation and with my family history of b----- cancer I decided to be proactive."

"It’s been four months and I’ve been back to powerlifting and running," she continued of her healing process. "Started back to that around January. There have been a few things I haven’t been able to do until now — the last month I’ve finally been back to doing what I want."

kyle richards shows support morgan wade double mastectomy
Source: @morganwademusic/instagram;

Morgan Wade underwent a double mastectomy.

"Thank you all for continuous prayers and support and love. Excited to be working and getting ready for tour," the "Wilder Days" artist concluded the lengthy note of gratitude.

"❤💪🏼," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, wrote in the comments section.

Richards and Wade have become extremely tight since the end of the reality star's marriage to Mauricio Umansky last year. "Morgan and I are very close friends, we talk every day," Richards revealed on a recent episode of RHOBH.

kyle richards shows support morgan wade double mastectomy
Source: @morganwademusic/instagram;

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade have gotten close since the reality star's split from Mauricio Umansky.

"Morgan is 100 percent herself," she told Bravo audiences. "No excuses, no apologies and there was something very freeing about that to me. I’m someone who’s always so worried about everything being so together and perfect that I, honestly, was just taken by that."

With the duo spending so much time together, people began to speculate if the two were more than friends. As OK! previously reported, not even Richards' estranged husband knows what's going on.

"I have not asked her straight up. There's a lot of news on the two of them, are they dating, are they not dating..." Umansky said during an episode of Buying Beverly Hills Season 2.

kyle richards shows support morgan wade double mastectomy
Source: @morganwademusic/instagram;

Mauricio Umansky doesn't know the exact nature of Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade's relationship.

"Honestly, I never asked straight up," the real estate broker, 53, explained. "They definitely have some sort of connection together, there's no doubt about that. They spend a lot of time together. What that connection is, I have no idea."

"One of the reasons I don't want to ask is I don't want to put the extra pressure on her," Umansky made clear. "If it's working for her and giving her the opportunity to be dealing with our separation and what we're dealing with, then I'm good with that."

