Patrick Mahomes Supports Wife Brittany at 'Sports Illustrated' Party After Harrison Butker's Controversial Commencement Speech
Patrick Mahomes and Harrison Butker definitely don’t see eye to eye when it comes to their wives!
On Thursday, May 16, the Chiefs quarterback accompanied his spouse, Brittany Mahomes, to the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party just days after his teammate made a “hateful” and “misogynistic” commencement speech.
The star athlete supported his high school sweetheart, both 28, while wearing an all-black double-breasted suit, as the Sports Illustrated Rookie stunned in a floor length silver Oscar de la Renta dress.
“Brought my +1 to @si_swimsuit,” Brittany captioned the images of the couple at the event.
The duo’s outing came after Harrison, also 28, was deemed "one of the most hated men in North America" due to his shocking speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kans., on Saturday, May 11.
While at the podium, the Chiefs kicker singled out the female graduates sitting in the crowd before essentially telling them to focus less on the degree they just spent roughly four years earning and more on marrying a man and becoming a stay-at-home mom — which inevitably angered those who spent decades fighting for women's rights.
"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you," he began.
The professional football player expressed, "How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."
Harrison then referenced a line from Taylor Swift’s 2022 song "Bejeweled."
"As my teammate’s girlfriend says, 'familiarity breeds contempt,'" he shared, referring to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — who started dating Taylor last summer.
Harrison continued: "I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith and become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all — homemaker."
People all over the world dissed Harrison’s ridiculous remarks.
"Harrison Butker, a dude I had never heard of until today, did a bang-up job of becoming one of the most hated men in North America in the space of one 20-minute speech full of bigotry and misogyny. F--- this guy. This is insane," one person snubbed, as another shared: "I was perfectly happy not knowing Harrison Butker exists."
"Harrison Butker telling women at their COLLEGE GRADUATION that they’ve been lied to & they’ll be more fulfilled as homemakers is……. something. The ACTUAL audacity some of y'all have is truly insane," a third user said, while a fourth added, "maybe the bigoted, misogynistic, homophobic @Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker just needs to listen [to] more music from Travis Kelce's girlfriend."