I Was Virginia Giuffre's Lawyer and This Is the Astonishing Roadblock I Faced Over Suing Prince Andrew

Sigrid McCawley represented the late Virginia Giuffre.

Virginia Giuffre was reportedly trafficked to Prince Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein.

"Maybe it's living in the United States and feeling like we have laws," she said. "I think that there's just a different environment over there (in Britain), where family matters or your name matters." She also questioned the response of British authorities. "The Met (police) could have done more than they did," McCawley declared. She added: "I felt like the Met failed (Giuffre) a number of times." McCawley, who lives and works in Fort Lauderdale, said Giuffre regarded her as a close ally, describing her in her memoir as a "sister-in-arms." After meeting Giuffre in New York in 2015, McCawley said she had no doubt about her credibility. "I feel like I've got a decent social IQ, you know?" she said. "And I knew immediately that she was telling the truth, one hundred percent."

Sigrid MacCawley said she had no doubt about Virginia Giuffre's credibility.

Her work on the case brought her into direct confrontation with Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, whom Giuffre also sued. McCawley described deposing Maxwell in Manhattan, saying she arrived with "this air of entitlement." During the deposition, now-jailed madam Maxwell is said to have pounded the table so hard the court reporter's equipment fell over. "Ms Maxwell very inappropriately and very harshly pounded our law firm table," McCawley said. McCawley also described encounters with Epstein himself, including one in which he appeared behind her in an elevator. "It was so clearly an intimidation tactic," she said. She later noticed a van following her home from work and said Epstein sometimes adopted a flirtatious tone when intimidation failed.

Sigrid MacCawley encountered Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.