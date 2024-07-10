'Confused' Donald Trump Slammed for Referring to Himself in Third Person While Reading Teleprompter at Rally: 'Losing His Mind'
Donald Trump referred to himself in the third person yet again during his latest rally in Florida on Tuesday, July 9.
“Yes, oh yes, and quickly says President Trump," the 78-year-old said to the crowd as he read off the teleprompter.
Of course, people lost it when they heard the slip-up.
"Wth is he talking about? The music sounds like it's a church for the psychotic. And besides talking in 3rd person, he also can't pronounce the complicated word, 'say,'" one person wrote after the video went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Poppop is losing his racist mind. Where is the msm on this?" a second person asked, while a third person said, "He's overheating and on the hot mess express."
A fourth person simply stated, "Cognitive decline."
Elsewhere in the speech, Trump seemed to think his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is married to Kimberly Guilfoyle — though they're only engaged. "He works so hard, so smart. A great wife, a great wife, as does Don," the ex-president said alongside a clip, with the caption: "A confused Trump says his unmarried son has 'a great wife.'"
One person quipped of the couple, "Don Jr. and Kimberly Gargoyle aren’t married," while another asked, "Has he even met his kids?"
As OK! previously reported, Donald has been gloating ever since the debate against President Joe Biden aired on June 27. Following the televised event, Joe, 81, caused concern as people think he's not fit to be president.
As a result, it seems like Donald is upset he's not in the spotlight.
"And I think that it’s seeming safer to Trump and his world that Biden is digging in, and is — even if not more likely, than not to say that he’s not going — that to not go anywhere. He’s clearly saying that he’s not going to step aside, and let somebody else be the nominee, or endorse someone else being the nominee. So, I think that that makes him emboldened," she said. "I will say, Kaitlan, he hasn’t been that quiet. If you look at Truth Social, and you look at his feed, which doesn’t get a whole lot of coverage, he has been quite, quite, quite active there, saying all kinds of things, including posting an old video clip, of him telling Hillary Clinton, during their debate that she would be in jail if he was running the country," Maggie Haberman said while talking to Kaitlan Collins.