Donald Trump Caught on Camera Calling President Joe Biden an 'Old, Broken Down Pile of C---' and Kamala Harris 'Pathetic'
Donald Trump was caught on camera talking smack about President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris after the June 27 debate.
According to footage published by The Daily Beast on Wednesday, July 3, the ex-president, 78, who was seen sitting in a golf cart, asked a man, "How did I do with the debate the other night?"
He then went on to call Biden, 81, an “old, broken down pile of c---,” before claiming: "He just quit, you know. He’s quitting the race. I got him out of the race, and that means we have Kamala. I think she’s gonna be better. She’s so bad. She’s so pathetic. She’s so f------- bad. Can you imagine that guy dealing with Putin and the president of China, who’s a fierce person? He’s a fierce man. Very tough guy."
“They just announced he’s probably quitting. Just keep knocking him out, huh?” he conclude before driving away in the golf cart.
The video was provided by an unknown source, the outlet said.
“It was not immediately clear where or when exactly the footage had been covertly filmed,” they noted.
As OK! previously reported, Trump and Biden faced off on debate night, but the latter seemed to struggle and freeze up throughout the night.
Following the event, Biden made headlines for his disastrous debate performance.
Though Biden originally said he thought the night "went well," he later backtracked.
“I wasn’t very smart. I decided to travel around the world a couple of times … shortly before the debate,” he said while talking to donors at a fundraiser in Virginia. “I didn’t listen to my staff … and then I almost fell asleep on stage.”
There's been hearsay that Biden might drop out of the race completely, but on an "all-in" White House staff call on July 3, he declared he's not going anywhere.
“I’m in this race to the end, and we’re going to win because when Democrats unite, we will always win. Just as we beat Donald Trump in 2020, we’re going to beat him again in 2024," he said.
“There is no one I’d rather be in this battle with than all of you. So, let’s link arms. Let’s get this done. You, me, the Vice President. Together," he concluded.
The call also slammed a New York Times report suggesting Biden had expressed doubt to a key ally about staying in the race.
“He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place’ by the end of the weekend, said the ally, referring to Mr. Biden’s halting and unfocused performance in the debate. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive situation," the article read.
White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates commented, calling it “absolutely false.”