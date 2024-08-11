OK Magazine
Scott Peterson's First Bombshell Interview in 2 Decades Will 'Shock Everyone' as He 'Gives His Side of the Story'

Photo of Scott Peterson.
Source: MEGA

Peacock interviewed Scott Peterson for the true crime series 'Face to Face with Scott Peterson'.

By:

Aug. 11 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

20 years after Scott Peterson was found guilty of the brutal slayings of his wife and unborn child, the convicted murderer will tell his side of the story.

In a three-part tell-all docuseries set to air on Peacock on August 20, Scott, 51, will discuss the killings in a way that may even make viewers rethink their opinions on his guilt.

scott peterson documentry peacock
Source: PEACOCK

The upcoming docuseries will air on Peacock on August 20.

“What he will have to say will shock everyone,” a source spilled to a news outlet. “He talks to the series director [Shareen Anderson], who has been investigating the murder case for over a decade.”

“The interview will be chilling,” added the source. “People may change their opinion on whether he’s guilty or innocent.”

scott peterson sister in law claims new evidence exonerates him laci peterson murder ok
Source: MEGA

Scott Peterson was found guilty of the murders of his wife and unborn child in 2004.

In the trailer, which was released on Monday, July 29, Jon Buehler — who worked as a detective on the case — suggested Scott committed the murders because he "didn’t want to pay child support, didn’t want to pay spousal [support] and this is the way he thought about getting out of it."

However, the ad also showed Scott's sister-in-law Janey Peterson saying she "believed" Scott had been "wrongfully convicted" all along. In the past, Janey has suggested Laci was actually killed by burglars after she confronted them for stealing from a home across the street from their Modesto, Calif., home.

scott peterson documentry peacock
Source: PEACOCK

Scott Peterson has maintained his innocence and is seeking retrial.

As OK! previously reported, Laci went missing on Christmas Eve in 2002. She was eight months pregnant at the time. Several months later, her body was found in San Francisco Bay.

Among other pieces of major evidence tying Scott to the crime were two pieces of Laci's hair, which were discovered on a pair of pliers on her husband's boat.

The 51-year-old is currently seeking retrial for his wife and unborn son's deaths.

scott peterson documentry peacock
Source: PEACOCK

The Los Angeles Innocence Project joined Scott Peterson's case in early 2024.

According to a recent legal filing by the Los Angeles Innocence Project – who joined Scott's case earlier this year – crucial pieces of evidence and witness statements had allegedly been "suppressed" or gone "missing."

"New evidence now supports Mr. Peterson's longstanding claim of innocence and raises many questions into who abducted and killed Laci and Conner Peterson," the legal filing obtained by ABC News read.

Source: OK!

The source spoke with In Touch about the upcoming interview.

