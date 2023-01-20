Britney Spears Clarifies On Confusing Justin Timberlake Post: 'It Is What It Is'

Britney Spears is addressing her confusing, since-deleted post of her and Justin Timberlake from back when they dated in the early 2000s.

After sending the internet into a frenzy over her upload consisting of the exes playing basketball together in matching white and red uniforms, the princess of pop put the rumors to rest, telling her concerned fans that there was no deep meaning behind the post.

(Spears also teased that she got a new tattoo while in Hawaii last weekend shortly after sharing her throwback, leading many to wonder if there was a correlation. It's unclear what the tattoo was of.)