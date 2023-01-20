Courteney Cox & Coco Arquette Join Celeb Pals To Ink Adorable Matching Tattoos
Keeping the tradition going! Courteney Cox, Laura Dern and their respective kids have brand new ink! The celebrity pals took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 18, to show off their new tattoos that they got over the holiday season.
"Adding a new layer to our 16 year Christmas Eve tradition," the Friends alum captioned a carousel of snaps. "Watch out… we might have sleeves by 2025."
The first photo featured the Scream actress standing between her daughter, Coco, 18, and the Jurassic Park star's son, Ellery, 21. Beside Coco was Laura's daughter, Jaya, 18, followed by her mom.
The second sweet snapshot featured Laura, Courteney and their kids squeezing into the frame for a group selfie as they showcased their fresh ink — the words "go long" written in cursive followed by a paper plane flying away.
"Love it!" Reese Witherspoon replied, with Michelle Pfeiffer adding, "Love!" in the comments section. Jaya also joined in on the love fest by sharing two heart emojis.
2022 marked the friend group's 16 years of spending Christmas-time together. Aside from a passion for tattoos and holiday festivities, another thing the longtime friends have in common is that they never fail to gush about their children on their special days.
Last August, Laura took to social media to wish Ellery — who she shares with ex-husband Ben Harper — a happy birthday.
"Greatest gift I could have ever dreamt up. Happiest 21st birthday to you my amazing son/friend/inspiration," she captioned a series of photos of Ellery through the years. "You teach me every day…about art..empathy..and grace. You are a profound human and artist. And you are such a kind and amazing man. I’m so blessed and lucky to love you and learn from you. And you make me laugh every day."
Two months prior, Courteney revealed how "proud" she was to call herself mom to her only daughter, Coco, who she shares with ex David Arquette.
"You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique and beautiful with the biggest heart," she wrote at the time. "I can't wait to see what's next. I love you x."