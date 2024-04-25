'I Can't Stand It': Courteney Cox Reveals the 'Thing I Like Least About Myself'
From the outside, Courteney Cox appears to have it all, but the actress confessed that even at 59 years old, she still deals with bouts of envy.
"The thing I like least about myself would be any feelings of jealousy," she spilled on the Wednesday, April 24, episode of Minnie Driver's "Minnie Questions" podcast.
"Whether you can feel replaced or whether it’s… I think just jealousy is such a horrible emotion to have, and I have that sometimes," explained the mom-of-one.
The Friends alum noted it can affect many aspects of her life, including her career.
"I get jealous or afraid, whether it’s because I’m getting older and I can’t stay in the game, or it could be about anything, but anytime I feel jealous, I can’t stand it," she shared. "I will talk to my therapist and go, 'I just hate this feeling.'"
"I know when you step back, of course, you’re not replaceable, but it’s that feeling that can come up for me, whether it’s through friendships or like you said, relationships or in work," Cox added.
As OK! reported, elsewhere in the chat, the TV star recalled the heartbreaking moment when partner Johnny McDaid called off their engagement during their first joint therapy session.
"It was really intense. We broke up in therapy. I didn’t know it was coming," she spilled of the incident from about "five years ago."
"We went to this therapist to talk about our boundaries — what we could and couldn’t accept about each other," she said.
However, "within the first minute" of their conversation, the singer, 47, broke her heart.
"I was like, 'What?' And we were engaged. And I was so shocked," she divulged. "I was in so much pain. I also don’t like surprises!"
In the end, Cox realized McDaid was just protecting himself amid some personal turmoil.
"I'm so thankful for that breakup because when we got back together it was a different relationship, but also because it really taught me how I operated in the world — what were the things from my childhood that I needed," shared the Shining Vale lead. "Whether it was to be adored by men. Things that I didn't know how to let go to be in a relationship. To not take things personally. My boundaries, I just went into myself and I had a great therapist."
The pair began dating in 2013 and called off their engagement in 2015. They reconciled the following year and have been together ever since, though they never appeared to get engaged again.
Cox married David Arquette, 52, in 1999, but they announced their separation in 2010. They share daughter Coco, 19.