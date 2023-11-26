Cristin Milioti Suffers a Concussion on Set of 'The Penguin' During First Day Back of Production
Cristin Milioti suffered a concussion on set of The Penguin during the first day back since the strike ended, OK! has exclusively learned.
According to an insider, production has come to a standstill while the show's producers wait for her return. For now, the cast and crew may shoot scenes she's not involved in for the time being, and the scenes the actress is in are on hold until she is back to work.
In 2022, the How I Met Your Mother alum, 38, was announced as the female lead of HBO Max's show The Penguin, a spinoff of Matt Reeves' The Batman. Colin Farrell will star opposite Milioti.
Milioti plays Sofia Falcone, daughter of Carmine Falcone, who was played by John Turturro in the original film. Sofia is fighting with The Penguin (Farrell) for control of the city.
"The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot. I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become the Penguin," Farrell said in a statement when the announcement was first made.
According to HBO Max, “the DC drama expands upon the world filmmaker Matt Reeves has created for Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.”
Farrell previously told Entertainment Tonight how excited he was to dive into this universe.
“It was so fun to inhabit. I had such permission to just explore and create and use my imagination,” he said of playing around with Oz’s “mannerisms and behaviors," adding that the series will begin where the film left off.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“It’ll pick up a short time after the last frame of the film,” the actor said. “So, we’ll get to go on a little kind of left turn off to the world of Oz and how he’s beginning to kind of dream of filling a potential power vacuum that may exist. “I read a few things that Lauren wrote and it’s kind of extraordinary the route that she’s going in."