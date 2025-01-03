Cybertruck Bomber Matthew Livelsberger's Wife Broke Up With Him and Accused Him of 'Cheating' 6 Days Before Las Vegas Explosion
A U.S. soldier — identified as Matthew Livelsberger, 37 — detonated a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Day — just a few days before he had a disagreement with his wife over infidelity suspicions.
According to sources, Livelsberger, who had a newborn daughter with his wife, was confronted about his alleged "cheating," leading to the breakup only six days before the fatal events unfolded in Sin City.
Local police said Livelsberger rented the Cybertruck through the Turo app and drove to Las Vegas, where he parked in front of the Trump Hotel, triggered an explosion using concealed explosives and shot himself in the head.
The FBI had been reportedly looking into the possibility that the bombing was politically charged because it occurred outside a hotel owned by President-elect Donald Trump and inside a vehicle made by the company of Trump’s close ally Elon Musk.
Spencer Evans, the FBI special agent in charge, said, "It’s not lost on us that it happened in front of the Trump building and a Tesla vehicle was used."
The vehicle was packed with fireworks-style mortars, camping fuel and canisters.
Law enforcement officers are investigating if he had purposefully picked a Cybertruck to limit civilian casualties rather than for political reasons, the sources said.
If he had used a standard vehicle, the explosion would have likely taken out the glass doors of the building and possibly the lobby — potentially killing innocent bystanders.
After the incident, Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and suggested the "Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards" pointing out how even the glass doors of the lobby weren't broken.
Seven people suffered minor injuries from the blast, while Livelsberger’s body was burned beyond recognition. He was identified from his passport and Army ID found inside the vehicle.
As OK! previously reported, Livelsberger's uncle revealed that he supported the MAGA movement, insisting, "He loved Trump, and he was always a very, very patriotic soldier, a patriotic American."
"It's one of the reasons he was in Special Forces for so many years. It wasn’t just one tour of duty," the uncle continued. "Matt was a very skilled warrior, and he would be able to make — if it was him, and if he did this — he would’ve been able to make a more sophisticated explosive than using propane tanks and camping fuel."
Livelsberger was last stationed at Camp Panzer Kaserne just southwest of Stuttgart, Germany, where he worked as a remote and autonomous systems manager for the Army.
Sources spoke with the New York Post about Livelsberger's breakup.