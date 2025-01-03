Cybertruck Bomber Matthew Livelsberger's Wife Broke Up With Him and Accused Him of 'Cheating' 6 Days Before Las Vegas Explosion

Local police said Livelsberger rented the Cybertruck through the Turo app and drove to Las Vegas, where he parked in front of the Trump Hotel, triggered an explosion using concealed explosives and shot himself in the head.

The FBI had been reportedly looking into the possibility that the bombing was politically charged because it occurred outside a hotel owned by President-elect Donald Trump and inside a vehicle made by the company of Trump’s close ally Elon Musk.

Spencer Evans, the FBI special agent in charge, said, "It’s not lost on us that it happened in front of the Trump building and a Tesla vehicle was used."