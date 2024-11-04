Cynthia Bailey Admits Lenny Kravitz Never Reached Out After Asking for Her Phone Number But Claims She 'Didn't Feel Sparks' Anyway
Cynthia Bailey has a bone to pick with Lenny Kravitz.
While on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star claimed the singer had his eye on her when they met at Mick Jagger's birthday party in 2023.
Bailey, 57, claimed the rocker, 60, asked Jagger’s fiancée, Melanie Hamrick, for Bailey’s number after the Rolling Stones icon introduced them — however, the Bravo star never heard from Kravitz.
"He was really nice," Bailey spilled. "He didn’t seem overly interested or anything.”
It may have been for the best that the dad-of-one never sent her a text, as Bailey claimed she "didn’t really feel any sparks" when they chatted.
However, it seems she does have some resentment, as when Mellencamp, 43, wondered whether Kravitz asked for other women's numbers at the bash, Bailey replied, "That I don’t know. Apparently so. He didn’t use my d--- number."
The "Fly Away" crooner revealed earlier this year that he hasn't been in a romantic relationship for over nine years, all of which he was celibate for.
"It’s a spiritual thing," he explained in an interview.
In a separate chat, Kravitz admitted he is open to walking down the aisle again after being married to Lisa Bonet, 56, from 1987 to 1993.
"I love love. I love relationships, I love that whole dynamic, and it’s been something that’s been challenging for me," he spilled. "When it comes to, you know, the full commitment, marriage — I haven’t done it since Zoë [Kravitz]’s mom."
"It’s been quite a while, and it’s something I really fantasize about, long for in reality," the musician added.
"I feel like I’m at a place where I truly believe that I’m ready, and it’s really just about the right person and the right time," he continued. "Timing is so important — you can meet the right person at the wrong time, you know?"
"You can meet the wrong person at the right time. You could do all kinds of things, you know? It really takes the two of them, and so, I’m open and patiently waiting," the Hunger Games alum shared. "And I know that it’s, I know that it’s coming because I’m in the best place that I’ve ever been in my life — mentally, physically, and spiritually. And it’s hard, too, because I’m good by myself."
Bailey was married to Peter Thomas from 2010-2017 and to Mike Hill from 2020-2022.