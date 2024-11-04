Cynthia Bailey Admits Lenny Kravitz Never Reached Out After Asking for Her Phone Number But Claims She 'Didn't Feel Sparks' Anyway

Cynthia Bailey and Lenny Kravitz were introduced to each other last year.

While on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge 's "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star claimed the singer had his eye on her when they met at Mick Jagger 's birthday party in 2023.

Cynthia Bailey has a bone to pick with Lenny Kravitz .

Cynthia Bailey claimed Lenny Kravitz asked for her phone number when they met in 2023.

Bailey, 57, claimed the rocker, 60, asked Jagger’s fiancée, Melanie Hamrick, for Bailey’s number after the Rolling Stones icon introduced them — however, the Bravo star never heard from Kravitz.

"He was really nice," Bailey spilled. "He didn’t seem overly interested or anything.”