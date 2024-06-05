Lenny Kravitz Reveals He 'Fantasizes' About Another Marriage After Lisa Bonet Divorce: 'It's Something I Long For'
Lenny Kravitz is looking for his next wife!
"I love love. I love relationships, I love that whole dynamic, and it’s been something that’s been challenging for me. When it comes to, you know, the full commitment, marriage — I haven’t done it since Zoë [Kravitz]’s mom,” the singer spilled of his romantic status in a new interview, noting his 1987 to 1993 marriage to Lisa Bonet.
“It’s been quite a while, and it’s something I really fantasize about, long for in reality,” he admitted.
The “Fly Away” artist revealed he finally feels like he's eager for a committed relationship.
“I feel like I’m at a place where I truly believe that I’m ready, and it’s really just about the right person and the right time. Timing is so important — you can meet the right person at the wrong time, you know?” Lenny, who recently confessed he's been celibate for nine years, said.
“You can meet the wrong person at the right time. You could do all kinds of things, you know? It really takes the two of them, and so, I’m open and patiently waiting. And I know that it’s, I know that it’s coming because I’m in the best place that I’ve ever been in my life — mentally, physically, and spiritually. And it’s hard, too, because I’m good by myself,” the 60-year-old, who sparked dating rumors with British pop star Ellie Goulding, 37, in March, added.
In addition to discussing his love life, the hunk opened up about how he feels about hitting his recent milestone birthday on May 26.
“I truly believe that our bodies are a temple and I enjoy looking after it, inside and out. I like my body to function at its optimum,” the longtime star shared.
“I enjoy training. I’m committed. It also brings me joy. It’s like meditation. It takes me away. You only think about that when you’re doing it. It’s something that I really depend on,” he said. “And, uh, this might sound strange, but I’ve never felt younger. I’ve never functioned better.”
As for what inspires him outside of music, health and wellness, is his daughter Zoë, who is engaged to boyfriend Channing Tatum.
“She has enhanced my life and opened my life and brought me to places I never thought I would be,” Lenny expressed. “The thing that I’m most proud about with Zoë is what an outstanding and beautiful individual she is. I mean, she inspires me. She’s her own person. It can be difficult growing up when you have parents that are known for something… To see her become this creative force, she’s so independent. She’s so talented and free. I couldn’t be more proud of the human being she is.”