Lenny Kravitz Reveals He 'Fantasizes' About Another Marriage After Lisa Bonet Divorce: 'It's Something I Long For'

“I feel like I’m at a place where I truly believe that I’m ready, and it’s really just about the right person and the right time. Timing is so important — you can meet the right person at the wrong time, you know?” Lenny, who recently confessed he's been celibate for nine years, said.

“You can meet the wrong person at the right time. You could do all kinds of things, you know? It really takes the two of them, and so, I’m open and patiently waiting. And I know that it’s, I know that it’s coming because I’m in the best place that I’ve ever been in my life — mentally, physically, and spiritually. And it’s hard, too, because I’m good by myself,” the 60-year-old, who sparked dating rumors with British pop star Ellie Goulding, 37, in March, added.