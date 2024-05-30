OK Magazine
Lenny Kravitz Reveals He's Celibate, Singer Hasn't Been in a Serious Relationship in 9 Years

lenny kravitz celibate pp
Source: mega
By:

May 30 2024, Published 8:58 a.m. ET

Though Lenny Kravitz might be a musician, it doesn't mean he has women banging on his door every night — in fact, it's quite the opposite.

The rocker, who turned 60 on May 26, revealed he's committed to remaining celibate until the right person comes along.

“Yes. It’s a spiritual thing,” Kravitz, who hasn't been in a serious relationship in nine years, said in a new interview with The Guardian published on Thursday, May 30.

The star, who was married to actress Lisa Bonet from 1987 to 1993, was also asked if he would like to be in a relationship right, to which he replied: "I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live.”

lenny kravitz celibate not dating
Source: mega

The singer is committed to remaining celibate.

This isn't the first time the "Fly Away" singer spoke about not getting intimate with someone. In 2008, he said he hadn't had s-- in a while.

“[It’s] just a promise I made until I get married. Where I’m at in life, the women have got to come with something else, not just the body, but the mind and spirit,” Kravitz told Maxim at the time. “It usually trips them out, but that’s the way it’s going to be. I’m looking at the big picture.”

lenny kravitz celibate not dating
Source: mega

Lenny Kravitz was married to Lisa Bonet from 1987 to 1993.

Years later, he told Details magazine that his comments were "blown out of proportion."

lenny kravitz celibate not dating
Source: mega

Lenny Kravitz also touched upon turning 60.

lenny kravitz
Kravitz also touched upon entering his sixth decade and how he makes time for himself despite having a busy schedule.

“I can barely believe it myself. But it’s beautiful,” he said, referring to his recent birthday. “It’s a combination of genes, self-care, hard work and discipline.”

lenny kravitz celibate not dating
Source: mega

Lenny Kravitz had a strict workout regimen.

Kravitz admitted he has a pretty rigid schedule when it comes to working out.

“Take last night,” he said. “I worked all day, interviews, rehearsing into the night, get home at 11 p.m. I need to eat something. Now it’s 1 a.m. I didn’t get my workout. So I went to the gym and I did a 90-minute workout at 2 a.m. I don’t want to be in the gym at 2 a.m., but I know that I must.”

“Because it’s part of my discipline — it’s about body, mind and spirit,” he added. “I want all of those three elements aligned. If my body’s in shape and my spirit and mind are not, then it’s just something nice to look at or to boast about. Who cares? For me, all of it has to be aligned. And I have to do the work it takes to have all of those in alignment so my being can be at its maximum.”

