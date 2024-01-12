'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey's Ex-Husband Peter Thomas Arrested for DUI

The Bar One owner and Bailey were married from 2010 until they divorced in 2017.

"There was a lot of internal unhappiness. I wasn’t at peace," the model said in an interview about their split. "Peter never felt like he was my number one priority. He was right. I couldn’t give up Cynthia Bailey to be Cynthia Bailey Thomas."

"I was in love with Peter, but I’m just not wife material," she continued. "I will never be in a relationship again where it will take a lawyer for me to walk away. I will never marry again."