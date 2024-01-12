OK Magazine
'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey's Ex-Husband Peter Thomas Arrested for DUI

cynthia bailey ex husband peter thomas
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 12 2024, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

Peter Thomas has been arrested for DUI.

According to records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cynthia Bailey's former husband, 63, was arrested and booked at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 9, in Cobb County, Ga., for driving while intoxicated.

rhoa cynthia bailey ex husband peter thomas eviction miami resturant bar one lawsuit
Source: mega

Peter Thomas was arrested for DUI.

Thomas, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta with his former spouse, 57, posed for his mug shot and was released on $2,970 bail the same day.

Per the conditions of his release, the businessman is banned from drinking alcohol or taking any marijuana or cannabis-based substances. Thomas has also been made to submit to random drug and alcohol testing paid for by him and cannot possess any firearms.

rhoa cynthia bailey ex husband peter thomas arrested
Source: peterthomas/instagram

Peter Thomas was released on $2,970 bail.

The Bar One owner and Bailey were married from 2010 until they divorced in 2017.

"There was a lot of internal unhappiness. I wasn’t at peace," the model said in an interview about their split. "Peter never felt like he was my number one priority. He was right. I couldn’t give up Cynthia Bailey to be Cynthia Bailey Thomas."

"I was in love with Peter, but I’m just not wife material," she continued. "I will never be in a relationship again where it will take a lawyer for me to walk away. I will never marry again."

rhoa cynthia bailey ex husband peter thomas arrested
Source: mega

Peter Thomas was married to Cynthia Bailey from 2010 until they divorced in 2017.

Peter Thomas
Peter Thomas

However, Bailey did tie the knot once again to sportscaster Mike Hill in 2020, until they called it quits in 2022. Thomas also remarried in 2019 to Toni Scott.

"We were separated for about five or six months," Thomas told Wendy Williams during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in 2016. "We’ve been going through it a long time. We got married on the show. And everything that we do is under a microscope. And Cynthia is not really good at dealing with that whole pressure. That’s not who she is."

cynthia bailey bravo
Source: bravo

Cynthia Bailey claimed she 'wasn't wife material.'

"Our whole marriage was on the show. And it's not easy to live that life," he said of starring on the hit Bravo series. "She can't deal with the ridicule of that. I don't think she was built for that."

When the talk show host asked Thomas if he had ever cheated on Bailey during their relationship, he explained, "I have never! All of those stories belittle me, and I don't have a voice to talk about it."

Source: OK!

"I don’t think she embraced as much for the fact that she’s been single all her adult life and been independent all her adult life,” Thomas explained. “So getting married at 42, you now have to compromise. And you have to share decisions and all of that. And I don’t think she really embraced it."

