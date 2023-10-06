Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals If She's Friends With Ex Chris Martin's Girlfriend Dakota Johnson
No catfights here!
During Gwyneth Paltrow's recent Instagram Q&A, a fan asked about her relationship with Dakota Johnson — the actress who's dating her ex-husband, Chris Martin — but despite any speculation, the Goop founder insisted they're very close.
"We’re actually very good friends. I love her so much," the mom-of-two, 51, said about the Fifty Shades of Grey lead. "She’s an adorable, wonderful person."
Johnson, 34, and Martin, 46, have been dating since 2017 after the Coldplay frontman split from Paltrow in 2014. The Shallow Hal star went on to marry producer Brad Falchuk, 52, in 2018.
The stars' lives are still intertwined since Paltrow and the musician share two kids, daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17.
In a previous interview, the blonde beauty touched on how her and Martin's relationship as co-parents grew stronger over time.
"It's a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, which you do presumably because you have children together. I don't see a reason to do it if you don't have children together. Some people do," Paltrow told Harper's Bazaar. "But I think we put all the hard work in at the beginning. I would say very rarely is it difficult now."
"We’ve learned how to communicate with each other. We love each other. We laugh. We have the best of each other," she spilled. "It’s really nice. It makes you feel like you don’t have to lose."
While on The Drew Barrymore Show, Paltrow revealed a doctor gave herself and Martin "a rubric for how to" successfully co-parent. The advice explained how each individual has to have "radical accountability," and they both need to acknowledge that things are "50/50."
"No matter what you think, how you think you were wronged or how bad you perceive the other person's actions, or whatever the case may be — if you are brave enough to take responsibility for your half and really look at your own garbage and your own trauma and how it's presenting in the world and in your relationship, then there really is somewhere to go and something to learn and something to heal," she shared.
"You are also holding the other person in this sphere of humanity. We are all part good and part bad. It's not binary — we are all gray area. We all are trying our best. I really wanted my kids to not be traumatized, if it were possible," Paltrow explained. "Chris and I committed to putting them first and that's harder than it looks because some days you really don't want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from."
"But if you're committed to having family dinner, then you do it," the wellness guru stated. "And you take a deep breath and you look the person in the eye and you remember your pact and you smile and you hug ... and recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster."