Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals If She's Friends With Ex Chris Martin's Girlfriend Dakota Johnson

The stars' lives are still intertwined since Paltrow and the musician share two kids, daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17.

In a previous interview, the blonde beauty touched on how her and Martin's relationship as co-parents grew stronger over time.

"It's a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, which you do presumably because you have children together. I don't see a reason to do it if you don't have children together. Some people do," Paltrow told Harper's Bazaar. "But I think we put all the hard work in at the beginning. I would say very rarely is it difficult now."