NEWS UFC CEO Dana White Exposes Sean 'Diddy' Combs as the 'Rudest' Celebrity He's Ever Met Source: MEGA UFC CEO Dana White called disgraced rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs the rudest celebrity he's ever met. Lesley Abravanel May 11 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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UFC CEO Dana White recently named Sean "Diddy" Combs as the rudest celebrity he has ever met. During an appearance on "The Katie Miller Podcast," White did not hold back, referring to the disgraced music mogul as "the biggest d------- ever." White explained that his opinion stems from a specific encounter years ago at a charity event hosted by skateboarder Tony Hawk. The event was family-oriented, and White attended with his young niece, who was a Diddy fan at the time.

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Source: MEGA Dana White spoke about a 'rude' encounter with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

When Diddy arrived, White encouraged his niece to ask him for a photo. According to White, Diddy entered with a massive entourage of "f------ 10 security guards." The security team reportedly treated his niece rudely and scared her, sending her running back to White without a photo. White was furious that such heavy security was used at a kids' charity event.

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Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs is serving his sentence at a low-security prison in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

He recalled thinking, "You need security at a f------ kids' event? And then they were rude to her and scared her. That's who's listening to your f------ s----- music." In the same interview, White mentioned that UFC star Conor McGregor, who was found liable for sexual assault, also had a negative experience with the disgraced rap mogul. White claimed that after meeting Diddy at a UFC event, McGregor — who had previously been a fan — told White he "wanted to punch him in the face."

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Source: mega Conor McGregor also had a negative experience with the rapper.

These comments come while Diddy is serving a 50-month (four-year) sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey following his 2025 conviction on prostitution-related charges. His legal team is currently fighting to overturn the conviction, arguing that the sentence was too harsh, and his release date has recently been updated to April 2028. White is currently navigating a major shift in the UFC's business model following a $7.7 billion broadcast deal with Paramount, which moved events to Paramount+ and changed the pay-per-view system.

Source: MEGA Dana White is a fan of Donald Trump.