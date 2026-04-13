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'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Spill the Most 'Horny' Celebrity Partners They’ve Been Paired With in Juicy Tell-All Interview: Watch

Photo of Artem Chigvintsev, Sharna Burgess and Peta Murgatroyd
Source: The Penthouse with Peta/YouTube

'Dancing With the Stars’ pros Artem, Peta and Sharna dished on the most 'horny' celebrities they've been partnered with.

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April 13 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

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Dancing With the Stars pros Artem Chigvintsev, Sharna Burgess and Peta Murgatroyd got real about the most “horny” celebrities they’ve danced with.

On the Monday, April 13, episode of “The Penthouse With Peta” podcast, the dancers dished on what it was like working with stars who just wanted to get in their pants.

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Source: The Penthouse with Peta/YouTube

Artem Chigvintsev and Sharna Burgess guest-starred on Peta Murgatroyd's podcast.

“I remember one person, they were like, ‘I want you to look at me like you want to f--- me,'” Chigvinstev recalled. “First of all, what do you say in return?”

“You say, yeah baby, I’m going to give it to you,” Murgatroyd teased.

“Absolutely not,” Chigvintsev insisted. “I can’t do that s---. It doesn’t work for me.”

Burgess joked about having “second-hand embarrassment” where her “skin crawls” after hearing the inappropriate remarks.

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Image of The 'DWTS' pros have had some inappropriate encounters with their celeb partners.
Source: The Penthouse with Peta/YouTube

The 'DWTS' pros have had some inappropriate encounters with their celeb partners.

One time, Murgatroyd was practicing a foxtrot routine with her partner positioned behind her when he uttered a NSFW remark.

“I’m like, ‘Bring up your arms, and you’re going to go with me,'” she told the male celeb, to which he replied, “Oh, so it’s kind of like I’m f------ you from behind.”

Although Murgatroyd was taken aback, she laughed and told him, “No, don’t be silly. Let’s [lift] our arms.”

The 39-year-old credited herself for “brushing s--- off” and having a “good laugh” despite the awkwardness of the situation.

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Image of Artem Chigvintsev was previously married to his former 'DWTS' partner Nikki Garcia.
Source: The Penthouse with Peta/YouTube

Artem Chigvintsev was previously married to his former 'DWTS' partner, Nikki Garcia.

Burgess, 40, went on to detail her own racy encounter with a celeb partner.

“I had one text me from the bathroom telling me that he was horny and he needed help with it during rehearsals,” she dished.

Murgatroyd added, “I had one guy say, ‘I just want to lick it.'”

“More often than not, we receive this s--- all the time,” Burgess said.

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Who Are the 'DWTS' Pros Romantically Linked To?

Image of Sharna Burgess is engaged to her former 'DWTS' partner, Brian Austin Green.
Source: The Penthouse with Peta/YouTube

Sharna Burgess is engaged to her former 'DWTS' partner, Brian Austin Green.

Ironically, Chigvintsev, 43, was previously married to his former dance partner Nikki Garcia, while Burgess is engaged to DWTS alum Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, Murgatroyd is married to fellow dancer and former DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

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Peta Murgatroyd Took a Hiatus From 'DWTS'

Image of Peta Murgatroyd is married to Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
Source: MEGA

Peta Murgatroyd is married to Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

When speaking to OK! in April 2025, the podcaster explained why she took a hiatus from the hit reality competition show. The mom had "no regrets whatsoever" taking a break to be a mom, as she "needed those moments to soak in the beauty of motherhood and be with my newborn babies."

"I absolutely missed being on stage and being a part of the show, however, these are once in a lifetime moments that I will never get back. It felt good to step back and take it all in," she explained ahead of Season 33.

However, she may reunite with the ABC series in the future.

"I would love to [return], if they wanted me,” the blonde beauty expressed. “The show is such a powerhouse right now and has seen a massive resurgence especially in the social media world. Younger people are loving the show now and it’s very exciting. Being a part of the show for so many years, I feel like I’ve seen it go through so many different variations, some good, and some not so good. Right now it’s on the right track."

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