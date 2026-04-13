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Dancing With the Stars pros Artem Chigvintsev, Sharna Burgess and Peta Murgatroyd got real about the most “horny” celebrities they’ve danced with. On the Monday, April 13, episode of “The Penthouse With Peta” podcast, the dancers dished on what it was like working with stars who just wanted to get in their pants.

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Source: The Penthouse with Peta/YouTube Artem Chigvintsev and Sharna Burgess guest-starred on Peta Murgatroyd's podcast.

“I remember one person, they were like, ‘I want you to look at me like you want to f--- me,'” Chigvinstev recalled. “First of all, what do you say in return?” “You say, yeah baby, I’m going to give it to you,” Murgatroyd teased. “Absolutely not,” Chigvintsev insisted. “I can’t do that s---. It doesn’t work for me.” Burgess joked about having “second-hand embarrassment” where her “skin crawls” after hearing the inappropriate remarks.

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Source: The Penthouse with Peta/YouTube The 'DWTS' pros have had some inappropriate encounters with their celeb partners.

One time, Murgatroyd was practicing a foxtrot routine with her partner positioned behind her when he uttered a NSFW remark. “I’m like, ‘Bring up your arms, and you’re going to go with me,'” she told the male celeb, to which he replied, “Oh, so it’s kind of like I’m f------ you from behind.” Although Murgatroyd was taken aback, she laughed and told him, “No, don’t be silly. Let’s [lift] our arms.” The 39-year-old credited herself for “brushing s--- off” and having a “good laugh” despite the awkwardness of the situation.

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Source: The Penthouse with Peta/YouTube Artem Chigvintsev was previously married to his former 'DWTS' partner, Nikki Garcia.

Burgess, 40, went on to detail her own racy encounter with a celeb partner. “I had one text me from the bathroom telling me that he was horny and he needed help with it during rehearsals,” she dished. Murgatroyd added, “I had one guy say, ‘I just want to lick it.'” “More often than not, we receive this s--- all the time,” Burgess said.

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Who Are the 'DWTS' Pros Romantically Linked To?

Source: The Penthouse with Peta/YouTube Sharna Burgess is engaged to her former 'DWTS' partner, Brian Austin Green.

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Peta Murgatroyd Took a Hiatus From 'DWTS'

Source: MEGA Peta Murgatroyd is married to Maksim Chmerkovskiy.