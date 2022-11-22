'This Show Is So Rigged!': 'Dancing With The Stars' Viewers Lash Out After Professional Dancer Charli D'Amelio Wins Mirrorball Trophy

A third person wrote, "Me acting shocked that charli d'amelio won dancing with the stars even though she's literally the most famous dancer on the planet," while a fourth said, "This show is so rigged. Charli is already a dancer. TikTok plus bringing back a popular pro with a ringer = always going to win. Shangela was ROBBED!"

However, some came to the TikTok star's defense.

"I feel like people are disrespecting Charli's win. She wholeheartedly deserves it. She is one of the best dancers we've seen on the show and was so consistent. Not to mention how stunning that freestyles was. #DWTS," one user reasoned, while another exclaimed, "CHARLI WON DESERVED IM SO PROUD OF HER."