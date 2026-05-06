Politics Daniel Baldwin Blames Jimmy Kimmel for Fueling Donald Trump Hate Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/Youtube;@TheDanielBaldwinShow/Youtube Daniel Baldwin blamed Jimmy Kimmel for playing a role in fueling hatred against Donald Trump ahead of the WHCD shooting. Lesley Abravanel May 6 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Actor Daniel Baldwin, who has supported President Donald Trump since 2016, blasted late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for his comedy, accusing him of creating a dangerous, hateful atmosphere that could incite violence. Following an assassination attempt against the POTUS at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Baldwin, 65, criticized Kimmel for his jokes, saying on a clip from the May 3 episode of his podcast, "The Daniel Baldwin Show," "I don't know if he cares that he played a role [in fueling hatred]... but I'm sad, man.” Baldwin was referring to Kimmel’s mockery of Melania Trump as an "expectant widow" shortly before the violent incident.

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/Youtube Daniel Baldwin called out the comedian.

"Does Jimmy Kimmel not realize that when you keep bombarding in every one of your monologues and planting this kind of hatred in the American public or the people that follow you, someone might act on that?" he asked, neglecting to weigh in on Donald's violent rhetoric. "Now, does that exonerate Kimmel of any wrongdoing? Yeah, he didn’t do it, but did he play a role in it? Does he care that he played a role? Is that the point? Does he do it because he wants that to happen? I don’t know the answer to those questions, but I’m sad, man," he added. Daniel stated that this type of talk-show commentary has made him less proud of his profession, noting: "You walk into a room now and say, yeah, I'm an actor... It's not something I'm as proud to say... because of the hatred that comes out from that side.”

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Source: @TheDanielBaldwinShow/Youtube Daniel Baldwin is not very active in Hollywood.

"I remember being on movie sets with big-name people, Oscar winners, high-paid talent," Daniel said. "And they would just be s------ on some politician or person, like, ‘Yeah, someone should get him.’ ‘Someone should shoot him,’ once someone said in front of me. And I thought, ‘Wow, your voice carries weight. You know, your words have followers and people.’" "We never hated anyone. We never wanted someone to die or laughed about them dying. It’s really disturbing to me," Daniel said about the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan. Daniel, best known for playing Detective Beau Felton on the NBC TV series Homicide: Life on the Street, hasn’t been very active in Hollywood lately and has a history of arrests, with the most prominent incidents occurring in the mid-2000s, primarily involving drug possession and vehicle theft.

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Source: MEGA Daniel Baldwin is related to Alec and Billy Baldwin.

Unlike his brothers, Alec and Billy, who are diehard Democrats, he has vocalized conservative views and recently stated that his political stance has hindered his career in Hollywood.

Source: MEGA The Baldwin brothers are famously divided over the president.