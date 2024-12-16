Daniel Baldwin Suggests Celebrities Are in 'Bidding War' Over Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Party Tapes to Keep Their Names Out of the Spotlight
Daniel Baldwin weighed in on the latest Diddy-related scandals and what he knows about the disgraced music producer's star-studded events.
On a recent installment of the "PBD Podcast," Baldwin, 64, said Sean "Diddy" Combs, 55, had "cameras all over the place" at his parties — but he clarified he personally never attended any of his late-night "freak-offs."
"I don’t like to say things that I know unless I see it," he shared. "There’s a duality in it. There [were] the faces that showed up at the parties or the event that went to the big party and then there was the late-night crowd."
"The doors got locked up everyone, and the last 40/30 people were there. … I was never at any of those," Baldwin noted.
"What I’ve heard from friends that are attorneys — friends of mine that have represented me before — agents and so on is there’s a bidding war going on right now," Baldwin told host Patrick Bet-David., referring to celebrities allegedly attempting to buy video taken at the parties.
"They’re driving that price up," he said. "Because if you want your client and your famous actor to not be involved or famous singer to not come out, here’s the price."
As OK! previously reported, Combs has been under investigation on suspicions he was involved in human trafficking. Earlier this year, his homes in Miami and New York were both searched and electronic devices were seized by federal agents.
On September 16, the producer was arrested. He was subsequently charged with s-- trafficking by force, racketeering conspiracy and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution — some of which prosecutors allege happened at his "freak-offs," which reportedly sometimes took place over several days and often involved s-- workers.
Diddy pleaded "not guilty" to all charges and repeatedly requested to be granted in-home detention on $50 million bond until his May 2025 trial date. However, judges denied him bail on the grounds he may be a "danger" to others and a "flight-risk."
Since his incarceration, he's also been slammed with multiple civil lawsuits filed by men and women accusing him of rape, other forms of sexual abuse and making death threats against them. Some of the alleged victims also claimed to have been minors at the time of the incidents.
Combs' lawyers have brushed off the mounting allegations as ploys for attention and money.