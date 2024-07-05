Donald Trump Says President Joe Biden 'Choked Like a Dog' During 2024 Debate in Scathing July 4th Message

"Happy Fourth of July to all, including to our highly incapable 'President,' who uses Prosecutors to go after his Political Opponent, who choked like a dog during the Debate but tried to pretend it was 'International Travel' (only 12 days rest!) and, when that gig was up, he blamed it on a 'cold,'" he began on Thursday, July 4, via Truth Social.

He continued, "Therefore, why would anyone say he’s cognitively challenged? Also, respects to our potentially new Democrat Challenger, Laffin’ Kamala Harris. She did poorly in the Democrat Nominating process, starting out at Number Two, and ending up defeated and dropping out, even before getting to Iowa, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a “highly talented” politician! Just ask her Mentor, the Great Willie Brown of San Francisco. Someone else that I have to compliment is a Deranged Biden Prosecutor named Jack Smith, who has become a Legend in his own mind for all of those cases he has lost. The Corrupt Prosecutors are working hard for Crooked Joe, but it will never be enough — MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"