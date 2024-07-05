OK Magazine
Donald Trump Says President Joe Biden 'Choked Like a Dog' During 2024 Debate in Scathing July 4th Message

donald trump joe biden choked dog debate
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 5 2024, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

Donald Trump had an interesting July 4th message on Truth Social when he gave a shout-out to President Joe Biden — just one week after their debate aired.

donald trump joe biden choked dog debate
Source: mega

Donald Trump said the president is 'highly incapable.'

"Happy Fourth of July to all, including to our highly incapable 'President,' who uses Prosecutors to go after his Political Opponent, who choked like a dog during the Debate but tried to pretend it was 'International Travel' (only 12 days rest!) and, when that gig was up, he blamed it on a 'cold,'" he began on Thursday, July 4, via Truth Social.

He continued, "Therefore, why would anyone say he’s cognitively challenged? Also, respects to our potentially new Democrat Challenger, Laffin’ Kamala Harris. She did poorly in the Democrat Nominating process, starting out at Number Two, and ending up defeated and dropping out, even before getting to Iowa, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a “highly talented” politician! Just ask her Mentor, the Great Willie Brown of San Francisco. Someone else that I have to compliment is a Deranged Biden Prosecutor named Jack Smith, who has become a Legend in his own mind for all of those cases he has lost. The Corrupt Prosecutors are working hard for Crooked Joe, but it will never be enough — MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

donald trump joe biden choked dog debate
Source: mega

Donald Trump said Joe Biden 'choked like a dog' during the 2024 debate.

As OK! previously reported, Biden, 81, and Trump, 78, faced off against one another in late June, however, Biden's performance made headlines, as people claimed he's not all there.

A few days later, a video obtained by The Daily Beast showed the ex-president, who was seen sitting in a golf cart, asking a man, "How did I do with the debate the other night?"

donald trump joe biden choked dog debate
Source: mega

Joe Biden said he's not quitting the race.

He then went on to call Biden an “old, broken down pile of c---,” before claiming: "He just quit, you know. He’s quitting the race. I got him out of the race, and that means we have Kamala. I think she’s gonna be better. She’s so bad. She’s so pathetic. She’s so f------- bad. Can you imagine that guy dealing with Putin and the president of China, who’s a fierce person? He’s a fierce man. Very tough guy."

“They just announced he’s probably quitting. Just keep knocking him out, huh?” he concluded before driving away in the golf cart.

donald trump joe biden choked dog debate
Source: mega

Joe Biden is 81 years old.

Despite the rumors that Biden is dropping out of the race, he insists he's here to stay.

“I’m in this race to the end, and we’re going to win because when Democrats unite, we will always win. Just as we beat Donald Trump in 2020, we’re going to beat him again in 2024," he said on a call with White House staffers.

“There is no one I’d rather be in this battle with than all of you. So, let’s link arms. Let’s get this done. You, me, the Vice President. Together," he concluded.

