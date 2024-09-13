Dave Grohl's Ex Jennifer Finch Defends His Character After Affair and Baby Drama, Reveals They're Still Friends

Finch noted the two have stayed friends after their split in the '90s, having recently gone on tour with his band the Foo Fighters with her own band, L7. While on the road, Finch, 58, said she witnessed the guitarist, 55, being a great friend and an even better dad to his kids.

Finch's praise is a far cry from what his ex Tina Basich had to say about him in her 2003 memoir, Pretty Good for a Girl: The Autobiography of a Snowboarding Pioneer, where she admitted he two-timed her during their relationship, which also took place in the '90s.