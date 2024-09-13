or
Dave Grohl's Ex Jennifer Finch Defends His Character After Affair and Baby Drama, Reveals They're Still Friends

Dave Grohl and musician Jennifer Finch dated in the '90s.

Dave Grohl's ex-girlfriend Jennifer Finch is in his corner in the wake of his scandalous affair going public.

A few days after the rocker confirmed he cheated on wife Jordyn Blum and fathered a baby out of wedlock, Finch insisted to a news outlet that he isn't a bad person.

Source: mega

On Tuesday, September 10, Dave Grohl confessed he fathered a daughter out of wedlock.

Finch noted the two have stayed friends after their split in the '90s, having recently gone on tour with his band the Foo Fighters with her own band, L7. While on the road, Finch, 58, said she witnessed the guitarist, 55, being a great friend and an even better dad to his kids.

Finch's praise is a far cry from what his ex Tina Basich had to say about him in her 2003 memoir, Pretty Good for a Girl: The Autobiography of a Snowboarding Pioneer, where she admitted he two-timed her during their relationship, which also took place in the '90s.

Source: @jenniferfinch/instagram

The musician's ex Jennifer Finch defended Grohl's character in the wake of the scandal.

"I felt like I was taking time away from his career, which was his priority — totally putting mine in the backseat without even realizing it," the snowboarder, 55, wrote. "I don’t know how anyone in his profession can have a normal relationship with a girlfriend…or two, as it turned out."

"All I got was a five-minute phone call from him, after five weeks of me calling and trying to get ahold of him because I just had to know if these rumors were true and had to hear it straight from the source," spilled Basich.

Source: mega

The Nirvana alum said he's doing everything he can to earn back wife Jordyn Blum's trust.

As OK! reported, the identity of Grohl's mistress remains unknown, as his camp shut down a woman named Valerie's claims after she went viral for posting fake photos of his alleged baby and stating she was the woman in question.

Grohl hasn't discussed the situation any further after making his original confession on Tuesday, September 10, via social media.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he shared. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."

Source: mega

Grohl and Blum, 48, married in 2003.

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," the rockstar continued. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

The state of his and Blum's marriage is up in the air, as it was reported he detained a divorce lawyer before going public with his cheating scandal.

