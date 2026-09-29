David Beckham Films Wife Victoria Using Stairmaster in Heels: Watch

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Victoria Beckham proved she doesn't need to change into sneakers to squeeze in a little exercise. The fashion designer, 52, was filmed by husband David Beckham using a Stairmaster while wearing a pair of sky-high heels, creating a hilarious moment Victoria later shared on her Instagram Story. Victoria appeared perfectly comfortable climbing away in the unconventional footwear as David documented his wife's unusual workout and added a crying-laughing emoji.

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Victoria Beckham Takes on the Stairmaster in Heels

View this post on Instagram Source: @OKMAGAZINE/INSTAGRAM The fashion designer steadily climbed the exercise machine while wearing open-toe heels, a burgundy skirt and white top.

In the clip, Victoria steadily climbed on the exercise machine while balancing in open-toe high heels. The former Spice Girl wasn't dressed for a typical gym session, pairing the shoes with a long burgundy skirt and loose white top. She held onto the machine's handles while continuing to step, seemingly taking the unexpected workout seriously despite her footwear. A red water bottle could be seen sitting nearby as Victoria kept moving.

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David Beckham Can't Help But Film His Wife

Source: @VICTORIABECKHAM/INSTAGRAM Victoria tagged her husband alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

David apparently found the sight too funny not to film. The 51-year-old filmed Victoria from the side as she continued climbing. She later reposted the clip to her Instagram Story, tagging her husband. He didn't offer much additional commentary, instead letting the footage of Victoria exercising in heels speak for itself. The funny clip offered fans another glimpse into the longtime couple's playful dynamic behind closed doors.

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David and Victoria Beckham Love to Tease Each Other

Source: MEGA David and Victoria have become known for teasing each other.

The Beckhams have never been shy about poking fun at one another publicly. One of their most memorable exchanges came in the 2023 Netflix docuseries Beckham, when Victoria described her family as "very working, working class." David famously interrupted from off camera and repeatedly instructed his wife to "be honest" before asking what car her father drove her to school in. Victoria eventually admitted it was a Rolls-Royce, prompting David to simply say, "Thank you," and leave the room. The hilarious interaction quickly became a viral moment for the couple.

Victoria Beckham Is Known for Her Love of High Heels

Source: MEGA Victoria has made towering heels a signature part of her style throughout her decades in the spotlight.