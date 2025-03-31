David Beckham's Former Assistant Rebecca Loos Defends Having an Affair With the Soccer Star in Juicy Interview: 'I've Never Exaggerated'
Rebecca Loos isn’t backing down.
The former assistant to David Beckham is standing by her claims that they had an affair more than 20 years ago.
"I have stuck to the truth. I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing," Loos, who worked for the soccer star in 2003, told 60 Minutes Australia on Sunday, March 30.
"Why? Because I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR and lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth," she added.
Loos recalled how their alleged romance began soon after she was hired as his personal assistant in 2003. She claimed she was the first person Beckham saw in the morning and the last at night.
According to Loos, things escalated one night at a nightclub when Beckham allegedly invited her to his hotel room.
“He just kept looking at me and I gave in,” she claimed. “The way he looks at you … it’s quite hard not to. He’s got a certain charismatic power about him. He’s very good-looking and he can easily get what he wants. And he knows it.”
Loos admitted she knew it “was naughty” but said she was “hooked” by the “cliche lines” he fed her, claiming they were intimate “just a few times.” However, she said she soon saw him with another woman.
"And then two weeks later we were at Ronaldo's birthday party and he's off with this beautiful model. And I was like, 'Uh.' That was a hard night for me. I was like, 'Uh, I don't understand.' And realizations started to hit that I'd been massively played,” she said, referring to Beckham's fellow football player.
Loos said she decided to speak out publicly after rumors of an affair surfaced in the British media, as she wanted to have "some sort of control" over the story.
She claimed in a 2004 interview, shortly after she was fired, that the affair lasted “four months.”
Beckham, who was five years into his marriage with Victoria Beckham at the time of the reported affair, denied the allegations.
"During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life," he said at the time. "What appeared this morning is just one further example."
"The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids," he added. "There is nothing any third party can do to change this."
As for Victoria, 50, she addressed the scandal for the first time in 2023, saying, "[It was] the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life."
The renowned fashion designer admitted she "resented" her husband despite his continued denials.
In December 2024, Rebecca called out David, claiming she and Victoria “got the s---” after the alleged cheating broke, while he escaped scrutiny.
"David f------ never got any," she said, adding that it made her want to keep speaking out. "[It] didn’t upset me, it’s the world we live in."
The Dutch model admitted, "I was hurt. Me going public was a 'f--- you, mate' for treating me like that. Big time. It was. I don’t care how powerful you are, how much money you have. It’s not okay."
She also said journalists started reaching out about the issue, so she decided that telling her story herself was the best option.
"I naively thought people would appreciate somebody being honest and telling the truth. But people don’t. They want to believe the fairytale," she stated. "I knew it was going to be big, I didn't realize I'd get as much hatred as I got back then."