EXCLUSIVE David Bowie's Family Finally Experience Joy in Wake of Rock Icon's Death After His Daughter's Family Abuse Accusations Source: MEGA David Bowie's family will finally experience joy with a tribute concert in the U.K. Aaron Tinney March 20 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A tribute concert will mark David Bowie's 10th death anniversary.

Article continues below advertisement

The concert is expected to be broadcast live on the BBC and distributed internationally, reflecting the enduring cultural impact of the "Starman" singer and songwriter. Although the final lineup has yet to be confirmed, a production company is understood to be approaching performers who have long cited Bowie as a major influence on their careers. Artists including Harry Styles, Yungblud and Lorde have all publicly spoken about Bowie's impact on modern music and are among those frequently associated with the project by fans and industry insiders. One source familiar with the planning said the concert is intended as a global celebration of Bowie's continuing influence on new generations of musicians.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA David Bowie was a major influence on some modern artists' careers.

Article continues below advertisement

The source said: "This show is being designed as a huge thank you to David Bowie – not just for what he did in his lifetime, but for the way his creativity still shapes music today." Another insider said the event has taken on added emotional significance for Bowie's relatives after a difficult period in which family tensions surfaced publicly. They said: "The last few years have been complicated for the family, and there have been painful moments played out in public. Being able to focus on celebrating David's life and the joy his music brought people has been genuinely uplifting." A third source said the upcoming tribute has given those closest to Bowie a chance to reconnect with the positive legacy he left behind. The insider said: "For them, it's about remembering the artist and the father, not the drama that has surrounded the family recently. The concert has brought a sense of happiness back into the conversation about David Bowie."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Organizers are also framing the event as a charitable undertaking.

Article continues below advertisement

Organizers are also framing the event as a charitable undertaking, with all proceeds from the concert set to benefit Teenage Cancer Trust and the music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins. A source involved with the production said the BBC is strongly supporting the broadcast as one of its flagship music events of the year. They added: "With Glastonbury not taking place this summer, the BBC has been looking for a defining music moment that can capture the same level of excitement and national attention. Internally, this Bowie tribute is being viewed as the centerpiece of their entire summer schedule." They continued: "Executives believe it has the potential to become the standout music broadcast of the year. Bowie's influence stretches across generations and across the world, so televising a major celebration of his legacy allows the BBC to mark that impact on a truly international scale." The source said the broadcaster sees the event as more than just a concert. They said: "This isn't simply another live show. For the BBC it represents a rare opportunity to celebrate one of Britain's most important cultural icons with a production that will be watched far beyond Britain." They added: "In a summer without Glastonbury dominating the music calendar, the broadcaster is determined to make this tribute the defining musical moment – a global stage honoring Bowie's legacy and reminding audiences just how significant his contribution to music and culture remains."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA David Bowie's tribute concert will benefit two charities.