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David Bowie's Family Finally Experience Joy in Wake of Rock Icon's Death After His Daughter's Family Abuse Accusations

Photo of David Bowie
Source: MEGA

David Bowie's family will finally experience joy with a tribute concert in the U.K.

March 20 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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OK! can reveal David Bowie's family are said to be finding renewed joy nearly a decade after the rock icon's death as plans gather pace for a major tribute concert celebrating his legacy – a project insiders say has lifted spirits after a period of painful public tension surrounding allegations made by his daughter.

The event, scheduled for July at London's O2 Arena, will mark the 10th anniversary of Bowie's death in January 2016 at the age of 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer.

Organizers are planning a large-scale tribute featuring a lineup of prominent contemporary artists, backed by an all-star band and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

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Image of A tribute concert will mark David Bowie's 10th death anniversary.
Source: MEGA

A tribute concert will mark David Bowie's 10th death anniversary.

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The concert is expected to be broadcast live on the BBC and distributed internationally, reflecting the enduring cultural impact of the "Starman" singer and songwriter.

Although the final lineup has yet to be confirmed, a production company is understood to be approaching performers who have long cited Bowie as a major influence on their careers.

Artists including Harry Styles, Yungblud and Lorde have all publicly spoken about Bowie's impact on modern music and are among those frequently associated with the project by fans and industry insiders.

One source familiar with the planning said the concert is intended as a global celebration of Bowie's continuing influence on new generations of musicians.

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image of David Bowie was a major influence on some modern artists' careers.
Source: MEGA

David Bowie was a major influence on some modern artists' careers.

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The source said: "This show is being designed as a huge thank you to David Bowie – not just for what he did in his lifetime, but for the way his creativity still shapes music today."

Another insider said the event has taken on added emotional significance for Bowie's relatives after a difficult period in which family tensions surfaced publicly.

They said: "The last few years have been complicated for the family, and there have been painful moments played out in public. Being able to focus on celebrating David's life and the joy his music brought people has been genuinely uplifting."

A third source said the upcoming tribute has given those closest to Bowie a chance to reconnect with the positive legacy he left behind.

The insider said: "For them, it's about remembering the artist and the father, not the drama that has surrounded the family recently. The concert has brought a sense of happiness back into the conversation about David Bowie."

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image of Organizers are also framing the event as a charitable undertaking.
Source: MEGA

Organizers are also framing the event as a charitable undertaking.

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Organizers are also framing the event as a charitable undertaking, with all proceeds from the concert set to benefit Teenage Cancer Trust and the music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins.

A source involved with the production said the BBC is strongly supporting the broadcast as one of its flagship music events of the year.

They added: "With Glastonbury not taking place this summer, the BBC has been looking for a defining music moment that can capture the same level of excitement and national attention. Internally, this Bowie tribute is being viewed as the centerpiece of their entire summer schedule."

They continued: "Executives believe it has the potential to become the standout music broadcast of the year. Bowie's influence stretches across generations and across the world, so televising a major celebration of his legacy allows the BBC to mark that impact on a truly international scale."

The source said the broadcaster sees the event as more than just a concert. They said: "This isn't simply another live show. For the BBC it represents a rare opportunity to celebrate one of Britain's most important cultural icons with a production that will be watched far beyond Britain."

They added: "In a summer without Glastonbury dominating the music calendar, the broadcaster is determined to make this tribute the defining musical moment – a global stage honoring Bowie's legacy and reminding audiences just how significant his contribution to music and culture remains."

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Image of David Bowie's tribute concert will benefit two charities.
Source: MEGA

David Bowie's tribute concert will benefit two charities.

Despite Bowie's enormous influence, the U.K. has never hosted a tribute concert of this scale dedicated to the late musician.

The largest tribute event so far took place in New York's Carnegie Hall in 2016, just months after his death, and featured performers including Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper and Michael Stipe.

Bowie's legacy has continued to be celebrated in other ways since his death. In 2023, his entire archive was donated to the nation and placed in the care of the Victoria and Albert Museum, where it forms part of an ongoing exhibition dedicated to his work.

Earlier this year, Bowie's childhood home in Bromley was purchased by the Heritage of London Trust. Working alongside the V&A, the organization plans to restore the modest railway worker's cottage to reflect how it appeared during the 1960s – the period Bowie first began developing the artistic identity that would transform him into one of the most influential figures in modern music.

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