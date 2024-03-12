David Eason Claims Jenelle Evans Cheated on Him 'for Years' Prior to Shocking Separation, Addresses Money Issues

“Let me tell you, I am so happy to have my old friends back, that she pushed out of my life,” he said, admitting he's thrilled the reality star filed for separation after six years of marriage. “It’s unreal, dude. Nobody wanted to come around me because of her.”

“She doesn’t like nobody,” Eason claimed. “She has a problem with every single person — every friend of mine, every family member of mine. She’s pushed them all out of my life. And it ain’t me! I came into this relationship with a big family and a big group of friends. And then, eventually, none of my friends want to come around. I would invite them to the house and they just don’t come."