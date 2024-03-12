David Eason Claims Jenelle Evans Cheated on Him 'for Years' Prior to Shocking Separation, Addresses Money Issues
David Eason took to TikTok Live in early March to reveal why he and Jenelle Evans went their separate ways after nearly 10 years together.
“Why did we split? Because Jenelle cheated on me. She’s been cheatin’ for years, actually. I would have gave her another chance, but…" Eason, who sported tiny braids which he got on a cruise, said in the clip.
“Let me tell you, I am so happy to have my old friends back, that she pushed out of my life,” he said, admitting he's thrilled the reality star filed for separation after six years of marriage. “It’s unreal, dude. Nobody wanted to come around me because of her.”
“She doesn’t like nobody,” Eason claimed. “She has a problem with every single person — every friend of mine, every family member of mine. She’s pushed them all out of my life. And it ain’t me! I came into this relationship with a big family and a big group of friends. And then, eventually, none of my friends want to come around. I would invite them to the house and they just don’t come."
“So many of my friends will text me like, ‘Why don’t you come fishing?’ and ‘Why don’t you come over and drink a beer?’ or ‘Why don’t you come over and fix my lawnmower? Come do this, come do that,’ and I’ll be like, ‘OK, you know, I gotta ask Jenelle.’ And what is she gonna say? ‘H--- no. I ain’t going anywhere. I’m not going to their house! I don’t like them.’ …and when I call my friends and say, ‘Well, she doesn’t wanna go.’ What do they think?” he continued.
Ultimately, Eason said he was over his ex controlling him. “I’m sick of her not letting me go to work, not letting me go to my friend’s house, not letting me go fishing,” he said. “Not letting me go play pool. Not even letting me go to the f--------- store. If I go to the gas station, I literally get accused of cheating or getting ‘topped off’ or whatever you want to call it. I’ll be gone for 10 minutes, 20 minutes and next thing you know, s--- hits the f------- fan,” he said.
Elsewhere in the video, Eason addressed rumors about his finances.
“Everyone’s always like, ‘Oh, their money’s gonna run out soon.’ We ain’t never had no money!” he said. “That b------ [Jenelle] ain’t got no money! She never had money, because she always blows it. And she says I blow it? Please tell me what I blow money on? ‘Cause you can’t prove it, but you can prove what you blew your money on.”
As OK! previously reported, the former flames started dating in 2015 and got married in 2017 — a few months after their daughter, Ensley, was born. The couple went through ups and downs in their relationship, but things got messy when Evans' son Jason accused Eason of strangling him. He was temporarily removed from the home by CPS, and Eason was later charged with felony child abuse.
In her filing, Evans cited Eason's alleged "violent" and "erratic" behavior in her petition for separation.
Evans also accused Eason of spending money she makes.
“[David] recklessly spent the party’s money which [Jenelle] solely earns, and in other ways to be shown at trial,” the documents state. “[David] has further committed marital misconduct in that he excessively uses alcohol and has not maintained consistent full-time employment for a number of years.”
As OK! previously reported, Evans revealed what is going on with her and Eason amid their split.
"I would've skipped straight to a divorce," the mom-of-three — who has Jace, 14, Kaiser, 9, and Ensley, 7 — told a fan who asked why she only petitioned for separation. "But I couldn't. In the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year."
"You have to prove that you have two separate addresses," she added. "You don't have to file it really to prove that you lived in two separate addresses for a year, but the problem with that is that neither of us wanted to leave."