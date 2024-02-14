Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans and Husband David Eason 'Order Take-Out All the Time' and Go on 'Pricey Trips' Amid Financial Woes: Source
Teen Mom stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason reportedly aren't exactly pinching pennies as their legal and financial issues continue to spiral.
Not only is Eason facing a child abuse charge for allegedly physically harming his 14-year-old stepson, Jace, undoubtedly causing attorney fees to pile up, a North Carolina clerk also told a news outlet that their outstanding $46,000 tax lien has still not been paid.
"They order take-out all the time to feed four or five mouths when Maryssa is home," a separate source spilled, referring to Evans' 16-year-old stepdaughter. "They go on pricey trips with — and without — the kids, and they sink money on their always-breaking, expensive toys, like the boat & their ATV."
"There is no discernable steady income coming into the house beyond the clickbait Jenelle does, and her OnlyFans account, which she keeps up with sporadically at best," the source added.
This comes after Jace, 14, was removed from his mother's home after several runaway attempts and allegations Eason had put his hands on him.
"The defendant unlawfully and willingly did, being the parent of Jace V Evans, who was a child, less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child," the court documents read. "The physical injury inflicted caused marks on their right arm and left and right side of the neck, and was inflicted by other than accidental means."
- Jenelle Evans Defends Husband David Eason From 'Smear Campaign' After He's Charged With Child Abuse
- Jenelle Evans' Son Jace, 14, 'Wouldn't Talk to Her' at First When She Visited Him in CPS Custody
- 'Teen Mom' Stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason Under Investigation for Child Neglect After Son Jace, 14, Went Missing for a Third Time
Although it was initially listed as a misdemeanor, the charge was later upgraded to a felony.
"They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior," the court clerk noted. "District court hears misdemeanors, traffic, and other infractions, whereas felony cases are heard in superior."
Jace is currently believed to be in foster care where he gets regular visits from his mother. However, an insider dished that the teen will never go back to live at Jenelle's house "as long as David is there."
It's also been determined that his younger siblings will be allowed to stay in the home at this time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The source spoke with The Sun about David and Jenelle's alleged spending habits.