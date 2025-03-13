David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Taylor Admits the 'Pain Is Unbearable' After Mom Pamela Bach's Death by Suicide: 'My Forever Angel'
Pamela Bach's family is trying to pick up the pieces after the actress' devastating death by suicide at age 61.
The former Baywatch star's eldest daughter, Taylor, whom Pamela shared with her ex-husband David Hasselhoff, broke her silence on Wednesday, March 12, just one week after her mom was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside of her Hollywood Hills home.
"I’d do anything in the world to hug you again, my forever angel," Taylor, 34, wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a video compilation of throwback photos featuring Pamela and their family. "You are my best friend, my whole heart, my everything."
"I promise to make you proud & celebrate you every day. London will know how incredible you are & I promise I will protect Hayley forever," she continued in reference to Pamela's granddaughter, London, whom Taylor welcomed in August 2024 with her husband, Madison Fiore.
Taylor mentioned she'd look after her younger sister, Hayley, 32, whom Pamela also shared with David.
"Mama, I love you so much … the pain is unbearable but I will be strong for you & hold onto your memory until we meet again, my beautiful," Taylor concluded.
David was the one to confirm news of his ex-wife's death in a statement on Wednesday, March 6.
"Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time," he expressed in a message to press last week.
After Pamela's death was made public, a neighbor recalled the heartbreaking scene of the late Cheers guest star being discovered by her daughter Hayley at her $2 million Los Angeles home.
Nearby resident Hiromi Osiecki, 65, said she saw a young woman, believed to be Hayley, in distress as she moved in and out of the house as paramedics arrived around 9 p.m. on March 5.
"She was hysterical, yelling, screaming, crying on the street. She was crying, saying 'I just want to get my car,'" Hiromi shared. "A little later, she came out with the police. I heard her crying and somebody was trying to comfort her."
"Police tried to bring her into the house and close the door, but the door got opened. She was in and out a few times," the neighbor admitted. "We couldn't see what was going on in the house, but when she came out she was crying like crazy."
Hayley hasn't posted on social media since her mother's death. Pamela had last been active on Instagram as she celebrated the start of a 2025 with a sweet post.
"Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London🎀," Pamela expressed on December 31, 2024. "Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing."
"My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love. May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!" she concluded.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org