Johnny Carson's 'Major Problems With Alcohol' Turned Him Into a 'Red-Hot Demon' Who Would 'Become Violent,' Author Claims

The writer portrayed the person Carson became while under the influence as his “doppelgänger,” who would wreak havoc on those around him.

"And, if suitably lubricated (it never took more than a couple pops for him to achieve blotto), those demons went on a rampage, and whomever he had been only moments prior would be instantly displaced by an unrecognizable hellion so utterly possessed that he would never quite know … Who had seemed to be him… but it was never really him… except of course it was," Zehme said.