Matthew Perry's Final Text to Ione Skye Revealed After Actor's Tragic Death

matthew perry final text ione skye tragic death
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 30 2023, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

Matthew Perry sent a heartwarming message to actress Ione Skye less than two weeks before his devastating death on Saturday, October 28.

Skye shared the final text conversation between her and Perry, whom she starred alongside in the 1988 film A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, in a tribute to the Friends actor after news broke about his tragic passing at age 54.

matthew perry final text ione skye tragic death
Source: @ioneskyelee/Instagram

Matthew Perry told Ione Skye she was beautiful less than two weeks before his devastating death.

"My last exchange a week ago. I’m very very sad. Loved this guy," Skye, 53, wrote of the beloved 17 Again star — who was declared dead after a suspected cardiac arrest and apparent drowning in his jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home.

Skye's post featured a throwback photo of her with her arm around Perry, as well as screenshots of their last messages to one another.

matthew perry final text ione skye tragic death
Source: @ioneskyelee/Instagram

Matthew Perry and Ione Skye starred in the 1988 film 'A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon' together.

"Hi! I hope all is well," Perry wrote in a text sent to the River's Edge actress on Sunday, October 15. "I was meditating (I meditate now) and 'In You [sic] Eyes' started playing. And I instantly thought of how beautiful you are."

The song was notably featured in Skye's best-known film Say Anything.

matthew perry final text ione skye tragic death
Source: @ioneskyelee/Instagram

Matthew Perry appeared to be in good spirits in the weeks leading up to his passing.

"Awe. I love that. Xo," Skye replied, to which Perry continued the conversation, stating: "Hope you are healthy and happy."

"Yes I am both. I think!" the My Secret Billionaire star quipped. "Good to hear from you. I only have nice memories with you."

Perry seemed to send the last message of the conversation, writing, "Me too. That one afternoon, I was just sitting in my apartment, and there you were!" as Skye simply "liked" the text.

Fans and friends of the costars quickly flooded Skye's post with sweet comments and condolences to the actress for Perry's passing.

matthew perry final text ione skye tragic death
Source: MEGA

The 'Friends' actor suddenly died at age 54 on Saturday, October 28.

"One of my first thoughts was of you two in A Night In The Life of Jimmy Reardon. It was probably the first time I was super aware of him. Such a great movie, cast, performance," one admirer expressed, as another penned, "that’s really wild that he’d just reached out to you bc he heard the song from your movie. That seems very meant to be. So sorry for the loss of your friend 😢 ❤️."

"Oh Ione this is so sweet wow. I’m glad you had this little beautiful exchange 💕," a third follower detailed, while a fourth fan added: "Oh wow! How lovely you had that moment & yet of course sad! But it shows a deep connection you will continue together! 💞🙌 My sympathies!"

Source: OK!

Fans of Perry have been waiting patiently for his Friends costars to speak out after his heartbreaking loss of life, though a source revealed to Page Six on Sunday, October 29, that they are in the process of making a joint statement.

His cause of death is "deferred" at this time as his toxicology results remain pending, though his autopsy report was completed over the weekend.

