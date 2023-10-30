Matthew Perry's Final Text to Ione Skye Revealed After Actor's Tragic Death
Matthew Perry sent a heartwarming message to actress Ione Skye less than two weeks before his devastating death on Saturday, October 28.
Skye shared the final text conversation between her and Perry, whom she starred alongside in the 1988 film A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, in a tribute to the Friends actor after news broke about his tragic passing at age 54.
"My last exchange a week ago. I’m very very sad. Loved this guy," Skye, 53, wrote of the beloved 17 Again star — who was declared dead after a suspected cardiac arrest and apparent drowning in his jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home.
Skye's post featured a throwback photo of her with her arm around Perry, as well as screenshots of their last messages to one another.
"Hi! I hope all is well," Perry wrote in a text sent to the River's Edge actress on Sunday, October 15. "I was meditating (I meditate now) and 'In You [sic] Eyes' started playing. And I instantly thought of how beautiful you are."
The song was notably featured in Skye's best-known film Say Anything.
"Awe. I love that. Xo," Skye replied, to which Perry continued the conversation, stating: "Hope you are healthy and happy."
"Yes I am both. I think!" the My Secret Billionaire star quipped. "Good to hear from you. I only have nice memories with you."
Perry seemed to send the last message of the conversation, writing, "Me too. That one afternoon, I was just sitting in my apartment, and there you were!" as Skye simply "liked" the text.
Fans and friends of the costars quickly flooded Skye's post with sweet comments and condolences to the actress for Perry's passing.
"One of my first thoughts was of you two in A Night In The Life of Jimmy Reardon. It was probably the first time I was super aware of him. Such a great movie, cast, performance," one admirer expressed, as another penned, "that’s really wild that he’d just reached out to you bc he heard the song from your movie. That seems very meant to be. So sorry for the loss of your friend 😢 ❤️."
"Oh Ione this is so sweet wow. I’m glad you had this little beautiful exchange 💕," a third follower detailed, while a fourth fan added: "Oh wow! How lovely you had that moment & yet of course sad! But it shows a deep connection you will continue together! 💞🙌 My sympathies!"
Fans of Perry have been waiting patiently for his Friends costars to speak out after his heartbreaking loss of life, though a source revealed to Page Six on Sunday, October 29, that they are in the process of making a joint statement.
His cause of death is "deferred" at this time as his toxicology results remain pending, though his autopsy report was completed over the weekend.