Quality Time! David Beckham Eats Lunch With His Mom and Helps Her Clean the Dishes — Photos
David Beckham is still a mama's boy!
Over the holiday break, the star visited his mother, Sandra Beckham, to share a meal and spend some quality time together.
"Lunch with mum & then the dishes with a few laughs love u mum @sandra_beckham49," the athlete, 48, captioned Instagram photos from the day, which showed him sitting at the table while his mom whipped up some food.
A second shot proved the father-of-four really did help out with the household chores, as he was seen chuckling while attending to things in the sink.
He also revealed his sister was there, as were wife Victoria Beckham, 49, and two of their kids, adding, "@jo_jo_beckham_ who didn’t do dishes SHOCKER 😂 chips were ok though @victoriabeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."
The Beckham brood has been sharing a slew of personal photos on social media lately, with the Spice Girls alum recently uploading a picture of her husband in his underwear as he tinkered with their TV.
"Electrician came to fix the TV…..You’re welcome! 😂 @davidbeckham," she wrote alongside the picture, which fans raved over.
"Thank you, Victoria, for sharing. It's a perfect Christmas gift 🎁 for us 😂," one admirer wrote, while another commented, "Thank you on behalf of humanity."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The fashion designer also gave a vulnerable interview with Allure earlier this month, in which she confessed she's "never" felt confident in her skin.
"Is aging hard? Or do you ever look in the mirror and think, 'D---, I look great?'" the interviewer asked, to which the British beauty replied, "I’ve never done that. I didn’t do it when I was 20. I didn’t do it when I was 30. I didn’t do it at 40."
"I look back at pictures from when I was in the Spice Girls and think, 'Didn’t like your makeup there, didn’t like your outfit there.' As women, I think a lot of us do that," Victoria continued. "I never thought I looked terrible. But I don't look back and go, ‘Oh, God, I wish I was that again.’ It’s not as if I’m getting older and I’m like, 'Oh, Christ!' [The aging process] has always been more than that."
The former singer admitted she regrets getting her since-removed implants when she was younger, an experience she plans to discuss one day with daughter Harper, 12.
"It was a moment in time, and I think I can share my experiences with her," she noted. "But we’re not there just yet."