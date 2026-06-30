'Blessed' Dean McDermott Celebrates 3 Years Sober, Reveals He's 'Repairing All the Damage I Caused in My Past' After Drama With Ex Tori Spelling
June 30 2026, Published 10:39 a.m. ET
Dean McDermott celebrated a personal milestone in his sobriety journey.
On Friday, June 26, the actor shared an Instagram video to mark three years of sobriety, calling himself "blessed" after enduring years of drama with ex-wife Tori Spelling.
"WOW we wee WOW!! 3 years!! Couldn’t have done it without my Family, Friends, Fellowship, Sponsor and a 12 step program!!" the star raved in the caption.
'Best Decision I Ever Made'
"It all started with surrendering and asking for help," McDermott, 59, noted. "The best decision I’ve ever made. If you’re struggling, reach out. I love you all. 🙏🏻🤘🏻🙏🏻 #recovery #blessed."
In the video clip, he introduced himself as "clean Dean."
"It can be done! If you’re suffering and you’re in pain, that it can be done," he shared. "H--- has an exit. if I can do it, you can do it."
"I know in your darkest days that seems like Mount Everest, but reach out. It’s OK, it’s OK," he continued. "You can’t do this thing alone. None of us can. "
"Reach out and ask for help. Ask a family member, a friend, find a local meeting, walk into a local recovery meeting and reach out your hand and say, hey, I need help. We're there for you," McDermott said. "Just take that next step and you can find recovery and a new way of life and a new way to live."
The Actor Mended Ties With His Loved Ones
- Dean McDermott Reunites With Ex-Wife Mary Jo Eustace As His Marriage To Tori Spelling Remains In Flux
- Tori Spelling Gushes Over 'Great' Dean McDermott On His 56th Birthday Following Major Marriage Troubles
- Dean McDermott Says Divorce From Tori Spelling Was 'a Long Time Coming' in First Statement Since Shocking Split
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
McDermott gushed that he "loves" his life today, noting he has "a beautiful relationship with my kids."
"All the damage I caused in my past, I’m starting to repair, and you can do that too," he insisted. "Let’s do this together, man. It's easier together."
The actor shares five kids with ex-wife Spelling and one adult son, Jack, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, who commented on the post, "Congratulations dad!🔥."
Inside Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Rocky Relationship
Spelling, 53, and her former spouse married in 2006 but hit several bumps in the road, including McDermott's infidelity. The pair separated in 2023 and filed for divorce the following year.
During their split, McDermott's relationship with his children seemed to crumble, as he wasn't seen with his kids and didn't spend Thanksgiving with them in 2023.
McDermott proved he's on better terms with his family when he and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum reunited for their daughter Stella's high school graduation.