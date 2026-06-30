'Blessed' Dean McDermott Celebrates 3 Years Sober, Reveals He's 'Repairing All the Damage I Caused in My Past' After Drama With Ex Tori Spelling

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Dean McDermott celebrated a personal milestone in his sobriety journey. On Friday, June 26, the actor shared an Instagram video to mark three years of sobriety, calling himself "blessed" after enduring years of drama with ex-wife Tori Spelling. "WOW we wee WOW!! 3 years!! Couldn’t have done it without my Family, Friends, Fellowship, Sponsor and a 12 step program!!" the star raved in the caption.

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'Best Decision I Ever Made'

Source: @deanmcdermott/instagram Dean McDermott is now three years sober.

"It all started with surrendering and asking for help," McDermott, 59, noted. "The best decision I’ve ever made. If you’re struggling, reach out. I love you all. 🙏🏻🤘🏻🙏🏻 #recovery #blessed." In the video clip, he introduced himself as "clean Dean." "It can be done! If you’re suffering and you’re in pain, that it can be done," he shared. "H--- has an exit. if I can do it, you can do it."

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"I know in your darkest days that seems like Mount Everest, but reach out. It’s OK, it’s OK," he continued. "You can’t do this thing alone. None of us can. " "Reach out and ask for help. Ask a family member, a friend, find a local meeting, walk into a local recovery meeting and reach out your hand and say, hey, I need help. We're there for you," McDermott said. "Just take that next step and you can find recovery and a new way of life and a new way to live."

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The Actor Mended Ties With His Loved Ones

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Source: mega Tori Spelling and the actor split in 2023.

McDermott gushed that he "loves" his life today, noting he has "a beautiful relationship with my kids." "All the damage I caused in my past, I’m starting to repair, and you can do that too," he insisted. "Let’s do this together, man. It's easier together." The actor shares five kids with ex-wife Spelling and one adult son, Jack, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, who commented on the post, "Congratulations dad!🔥."

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Inside Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Rocky Relationship

Source: mega Dean McDermott appeared to not spend much time with his kids after splitting from the actress.

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Source: @deanmcdermott/instagram Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling reunited for their daughter Stella's recent high school graduation.