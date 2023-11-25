'This Is Gross': Dean McDermott Slammed for Spending Thanksgiving Without His Kids
Dean McDermott took to Instagram on Friday, November 24, to share how he celebrated Thanksgiving — which apparently did not include seeing his five kids.
In the clip, the actor, who recently went to rehab and got sober, expressed gratitude for his children — Jack, 24, Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6 — his sponsor and other positive things in his life.
However, the star noticeably did not mention the mother of five of his kids ex Tori Spelling, whom he split from in June.
“I’m going to be spending [the holiday] with my housemates at Freedom House at sober living,” McDermott said while filming in the car. “We’re going to have a lot of fun.”
“I’m just truly blessed and I hope everybody has a wonderful, wonderful day,” he added. “Bless you all. Happy Thanksgiving.”
McDermott captioned the video: “HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!!!!! So much to be thankful for!!! Have fun and be safe out there.”
In response to the footage, many users slammed the 57-year-old for not spending the family holiday with his kids or expressing thanks for the Beverly Hill 90210 alum.
“Where’s your kids? Why aren’t you with them?” one person asked, while another wondered, “How about grateful for the mother of your children, who is home raising them?”
A third hater blasted McDermott, saying, “Oh so grateful are you? Jesus I wish you luck but you’re a d---- bag. Have been since you left your first family before Tori: get off social media and sort yourself. This is gross.”
Although there were many negative remarks, some people showed their support for the True Tori star
- Tori Spelling Appears Unbothered at Halloween Horror Nights After Her Estranged Husband Dean McDermott Is Spotted With Mystery Woman
- Dean McDermott Honors Wife Tori Spelling With Sweet International Women's Day Tribute Despite Rumors Of Their Crumbling Marriage
- Tori Spelling's Husband Dean McDermott Makes Family Holiday Card This Year: 'We're ALL Together'
“Happy Thanksgiving to you too Deano! We're all rooting for you buddy ❤️,” one fan stated, as another wrote, “You got this! I’m in sobriety day 327. One day at a time!”
As OK! previously reported, McDermott’s rather small Thanksgiving celebration came after he spilled all the details of he and Spelling’s recent split to Daily Mail.
The tell-all allegedly left the matriarch unhappy, as a source shared, "Tori is a little hurt and upset by Dean’s recent tell-all type of interview."
Spelling "recognizes that Dean spoke about her in a relatively positive light, but she feels protective over her children," they added of her feeling about the interview, which largely focused on the downfall of their marriage and McDermott’s raging alcoholism.
"Especially Stella, who is old enough to know what’s going on and reads and hears about these types of things," they added.
The source concluded: "Tori is trying to stay positive and keep things afloat for her family and not let Dean's words impact her too much."
In the sit down, McDermott bared his soul and even admitted he attempted suicide after a blowout fight with Spelling.
“It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes,” he said before mentioning the Instagram post he uploaded announcing the duo’s divorce.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I posted that because I was at the end of my rope. I didn’t know what to do. I had burned everything down yet again," he noted of the now-deleted upload.
"I was literally at my wit's end. That night, I was drinking and I was into my pills," McDermott recalled. "After I sent the post, I took some more pills, and I took six or seven Ambien in the hopes that I would not wake up. Thank God I did. Because I would've ruined so many lives if I had died."