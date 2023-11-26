Home > Photos > Tori Spelling PHOTOS Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Relationship in 17 Clicks: From Cheating Scandals to Splitsville Source: MEGA

July 2005: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Met

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott met in Ottawa, Canada, while on the set of Mind Over Murder. The duo, who were still married to different people at that time, had an affair, which the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress admitted in her book sTORI Telling. "I loved him and he'd been a friend to me, but I married him because he was a great guy, a guy who took care of me. Charlie [Shanian] didn't want to hear it," Spelling said. "He kept saying, 'Where's all this coming from? We have a perfect relationship.' Then he turned to me. 'Did you cheat on me?' I said yes. He said, 'It was with Dean, wasn't it?' I said yes. He said, 'I should have known.'"

May 6, 2006: They Tied the Knot

Less than a year after their meeting, Spelling and McDermott wed in an intimate ceremony in Wakaya, Fiji.

March 13, 2007: They Welcomed Their First Child

Spelling and McDermott had a great year in 2007. Aside from launching their first TV series, Tori & Dean: Inn Love, on Oxygen, they also welcomed their first child, Liam.

June 9, 2008: Their Second Child Was Born

Before rebranding their show, the then-couple welcomed their second child, Stella.

May 8, 2010: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Renewed Their Vows After Split Rumors

Spelling and McDermott sparked split rumors when a clip from their Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood TV series went viral, in which she said she wanted the "old Dean back." After dismissing the claims, they renewed their vows in Beverly Hills.

October 10, 2011: Their Third Child Arrived

They expanded their family with the arrival of their third child, Hattie. "The baby wasn't planned, but it obviously happened for a reason," Spelling told Us Weekly. "Knowing we were bringing a third life into the world just enhanced our relationship. … The moment I had her, I looked at Dean and fell in love with him all over again." But she got pregnant again one month later.

August 30, 2012: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Went Through a Complicated Pregnancy

Only a few months after conceiving her fourth child, Spelling was hospitalized due to a severe form of placenta previa while also suffering from massive bleeds throughout her pregnancy. She delivered her son, Finn, without complications after four months of strict bed rest.

March 1, 2013: Rumors Marital Trouble Emerged

Amid their growing family, Spelling and McDermott's marriage was bombarded with rumors. The Mother, May I Sleep with Danger? star dismissed the claims, only to find out months later that the Chopped Canada host had indeed cheated on her.

April 2014: Dean McDermott's Infidelity Was Exposed

McDermott released a statement to People confirming the allegations of infidelity, saying that his estranged wife was at home with their children when the cheating happened. "I feel shame. I've never felt shame before," he told Spelling in an episode of True Tori. "You were at a Christmas event, and I was f------ around. That's disgusting. That's disgusting."

April 2016: Dean McDermott Proposed Again

They decided to work on their marriage and managed to get things better after hitting rock bottom. McDermott proposed to Spelling again during a family trip to Europe.

2016: The Pair Faced Money Issues

While waiting for their fifth child to arrive, the reality stars got embroiled in financial issues when the state of California slapped them with a $259,108.23 tax lien. Credit card company American Express also sued Spelling for not paying her outstanding balance.

March 2, 2017: They Welcomed Their Fifth Baby

Spelling and McDermott's bundle of joy, baby Beau, arrived in March 2017, and he reportedly help their marriage. "We know how to do it differently now," she said. "For so many years, we kind of didn't know how to find time for ourselves, it was all about the kids, because we did start having kids right away."

2018: More Troubles Surfaced

Following their financial troubles, they sparked concerns when the Los Angeles Police Department responded to Spelling's house after receiving a call regarding a verbal dispute. It was not disclosed whether the then-couple was involved, but TMZ reported that a female "with a possible mental illness" was involved. Only a week later, McDermott called the cops to check on his wife after Spelling left home with at least one of their kids. Deputies soon located her and determined that everyone was OK.

June 17, 2021: Tori Spelling Revealed Her Marriage's Status

Years after the cheating rumors surfaced, Spelling revealed during her appearance on Jeff Lewis Live that they started sleeping in different beds. Split rumors intensified afterward.

June 17, 2023: Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling Split

McDermott posted a since-deleted announcement on Instagram, sharing that he and Spelling decided to split after 18 years of marriage. A source clarified a few days later that the Due South star took down the post, which their friends called "out of the blue." He did not share the reason behind the split, but a source said the financial stress affected their relationship as a family.

October 10, 2023: Dean McDermott Sparked Dating Rumors With a New Woman

McDermott sparked dating rumors with Lily Calo after they were spotted getting intimate several times. "It became clear things were over with Tori and one thing led to another," a source said of his new romance. "[Dean and Tori are] separated [so] Dean is free to date who he wants." A few weeks later, Spelling was seen kissing Ryan Cramer in Los Angeles.

November 2023: Tori Spelling Responded to Dean McDermott's Revelations

In his exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, McDermott spoke about their split for the first time and admitted to posting the breakup announcement while under the influence. "It was a total fairytale," he said of their marriage. "I mean, it was a beautiful love story. Love at first sight and getting married in the most beautiful way possible. McDermott added, "It was a dream come true. And then we had to come back to Hollywood and deal with all the s--- people gave us." He also spoke about how not sleeping in the same bed as Spelling became a factor in their split. Meanwhile, Spelling took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 15, to share a cryptic message after McDermott's revelations. "The comfort of an old friend returns just when you need them the most," she captioned the photo.