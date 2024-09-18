or
Mary Jo Eustace Admits She's 'Glad' to Be 'Done' Co-Parenting Son Jack, 25, With Ex-Husband Dean McDermott

Photo of Mary Jo Eustace with son Jack and an image of Dean McDermott
Source: @maryjoeustace/instagram;mega

Dean McDermott had an affair with Tori Spelling while he was still married to Mary Jo Eustace.

By:

Sept. 18 2024, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Mary Jo Eustace is enjoying a new chapter of life with her two grown children.

While recently chatting with a reporter, the actress, 62, shared that her and ex-husband Dean McDermott's son, Jack, 25, is doing great as he pursues his career goals.

Source: @maryjoeustace/instagram

Mary Jo Eustace and Dean McDermott were married from 1993 to 2006.

While Jack is gearing up for law school, her 19-year-old daughter, Lola, is a pre-med student.

"What I'm really glad about is I'm kind of, in a way, done with that," Eustace confessed of co-parenting with the actor, 57.

"They both had jobs since they were 14, so I did most of the parenting, but it's really nice to be in this phase of life and kind of moving on to the next level," she said.

Source: @maryjoeustace/instagram

Eustace and McDermott were in the process of adopting Lola when he had an affair with Tori Spelling.

As OK! reported, McDermott didn't always have the best relationship with his former spouse or their son as he moved on with Tori Spelling — whom he's now separated from — and welcomed five children with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 51.

When Eustace was asked about the Canadian actor's impending divorce, she refrained from commenting, noting it was "their journey."

Source: @torispelling/instagram

Spelling and McDermott, who share five children, separated last year.

"For the health and welfare of the kids, I hope it's handled with respect," the mother-of-two added. "I wish them the best."

Her words were a far cry from what she had to say in April, as when she discussed the duo's separation back then, she told a news outlet, "We’re really busy and we have real lives, but to me, it’s rinse, lather and repeat. The same drama, the same plea for press, and it’s pathetic. And we’ve worked really hard to get away from it."

When Jack was asked about the split in April, he confessed he was "not surprised" by the demise of the sTORI Telling author's marriage to his dad.

"I lived with them for a year. I was in San Francisco for five [years] and then I moved to L.A. So, while I was looking for houses, I lived with them for a few months," he explained of witnessing the estranged spouses' dynamic.

Source: mega

Neither Spelling nor her estranged husband have officially filed for divorce.

"All I have to say is I wish the kids well," he continued. "I know Tori’s probably going to be having to do a majority of the parenting now, so I just hope she’s the best mother that she can be. And those kids deserve the world, so I hope that she can give it to them."

When it comes to the possibility of fully rekindling things with his dad, Jack admitted, "Never say never, but I think that we’re just in a really great place, both of us. So, I just don’t think in the foreseeable future [a reconciliation is] anything that I want. … It’s not on the top of my list of priorities."

E! News spoke to Eustace about co-parenting.

