OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Dean McDermott
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Dean McDermott Believes Tori Spelling 'Used Their Martial Problems' to 'Stay Relevant' Following Separation Announcement, Friend Claims

tori spelling kids bring suitcase belongings friends house dean mcdermott divorce
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 27 2023, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Dean McDermott seems to have wanted out of his marriage to Tori Spelling for quite some time.

According to a mutual friend of the estranged couple, the Chopped Canada host puts the blame on the Beverly Hills, 90210 star for dragging out their inevitable split only to stay in the headlines.

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling kids bring suitcase belongings friends house dean mcdermott divorce
Source: mega

"For a very long time, Tori used their marital problems to stay relevant," the anonymous pal of McDermott and Spelling alleged.

"Everyone knew about their issues, and she didn’t play it down, she played it — even going so far [as] to go outside where she knew paparazzi were waiting holding papers that were a clear indication of a divorce," they claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling kids bring suitcase belongings friends house dean mcdermott divorce
Source: @torispelling/instagram

According to the source, the infamous October 2021 snaps "really took a toll on Dean," adding that "nothing he does … will ever be good enough” for the mother of his children, whom he shares Liam, 15, Finn, 10, and Beau 5, and daughters Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11, with,

"Dean has changed and worked very hard to be the husband she needed him to be, but she is still demanding and entitled," an insider close to both parties shared.

Article continues below advertisement
dean mcdermott honors tori spelling pp
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Dean McDermott

While the source claimed Spelling was the crux of the ex-pair's issues, they also clarified that the blonde beauty felt her longtime husband was not filling his end of the bargain either. "Tori did not feel like Dean was holding his weight,” the insider noted.

"She kept wanting more and more, and from Tori’s perspective, she always just felt like Dean wasn’t carrying his half. She feels like she had to raise all their children on her own, and, for the most part, she is right," they said.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"She wanted him to start working and bring home money to support their family, and he landed major role in a Canadian TV series and some big movie parts," the pal explained of McDermott and Spelling. "She wanted him to be a better father to their kids, and he has devoted all his free time to them."

"She wanted him to be more romantic, and he would go out of his way to bring her flowers, constantly showering her with gifts to show her how much he loved her, and it finally sunk in."

Daily Mail conducted the interview with the mutual friend of McDermott and Spelling.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.