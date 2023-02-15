Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Put Split Rumors To Rest By Kissing And Holding Hands On Romantic Valentine's Day Date
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott couldn't keep their hands to themselves while celebrating Valentine's Day.
Last year, the two were rumored to be heading for a separation, but on Monday, February 13, it was clear things were back on track, as they didn't refrain whatsoever from packing on PDA during a romantic dinner date.
The twosome was spotted eating and sipping wine at Noi Due Trattoria in Agoura Hills, Calif., one day before the holiday, but the actress, 49, was still dressed for the occasion, wearing a red metallic minidress and strappy heeled sandals. The Chopped: Canada host, 56, opted for dark pants, white button-up shirt, tie and jacket.
The pair — who left their five kids at home — appeared to be happier than ever, with Spelling even caressing her man's face during the meal. The actor was absolutely beaming as they made their way back to their car, holding hands on the walk to their parking spot.
Once in their vehicle, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum can be seen holding her husband's chin in her hand as they shared a smooch.
As OK! previously spilled, the spouses have endured several ups and downs throughout their marriage, and last year, it was rumored they went through a "separation trial," with both of them taking off their wedding rings.
However, an insider told an outlet McDermott was the catalyst for their reunion, as he finally put in more effort toward their relationship.
"Tori is the love of his life, and Dean will tell anyone this. He still calls her his wife, and the two of them are living under the same roof. Dean is certain that his efforts are not going unnoticed because everything between him and Tori has improved," the insider said at the time. "Dean tells his friends that they are in a good place right now and are both doing what they have to do to save their marriage."
By November 2022, the actor insisted of family life, "everything is amazing. Everything's great. We're having a lot of fun."
Page Six published the photos of Spelling and McDermott's date night.