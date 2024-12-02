Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Doesn't Want Actor Spending Christmas With His Kids and Rumored Girlfriend Sutton Foster as She Feels Like He's 'Moving on Too Quickly': Source
Hugh Jackman might miss out on celebrating Christmas with his children due to his rumored new relationship with Sutton Foster.
“Hugh and Sutton would love to get together with their kids for the holidays,” an insider close to the family dished.
However, his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, is reportedly putting the brakes on those plans.
“Deb feels like Hugh hasn’t properly acknowledged the hurt he caused by moving on so quickly,” the insider said, referring to their 27-year marriage that ended in September 2023. “She gave so much of herself to their marriage, personally and professionally. It’s not just about healing – it’s about respect.”
“It’s going to take more time for loved ones to adjust to the new normal and so that means Hugh and Sutton are bracing themselves for way less time together than they’d like during the holidays,” the source added.
The Logan star is allegedly aware of the situation and is trying to handle things carefully.
“It’s still awkward, and Hugh is conscious of respecting Deb’s feelings. Hugh wants to share his new happiness with Sutton, but he also understands Deb’s feelings,” the source said.
“It’s a delicate balancing act and he feels like if anyone is going to spend less time with the kids this year, it’s him,” they continued.
Despite the setback, “they’re determined to make it work, but for now, they’re trying to keep things as low-key as possible out of respect for everyone involved,” the source added.
Since their alleged relationship made headlines in October, the couple has been dealing with the consequences.
“They’re shocked by the backlash,” another source said. “They’re trying to let the dust settle, but it’s stressful.”
As for Jackman and Furness’ kids, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, they’re trying to remain neutral.
“They just want peace and happiness for their parents. But they’re definitely aware of the tension,” the source explained.
As OK! previously reported, The Greatest Showman actor and the Anything Goes alum grew close while working together on The Music Man on Broadway, where they performed from December 2021 to January 2023.
“Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced,” a source dished to Us Weekly.
“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap,” the insider added. “They are really happy now.”
Woman’s Day spoke to the insider.