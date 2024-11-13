Hugh Jackman's Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness 'Likes' Post About Her Being 'Blindsided' About Actor and Sutton Foster's Shocking Romance
Deborra-Lee Furness isn't holding back her thoughts on ex-husband Hugh Jackman’s new romance with Sutton Foster.
The blonde beauty, 68, recently seemed to confirm her feelings about her ex-husband's new relationship by “liking” gossip blogger Tasha Lustig’s post claiming Furness was “blindsided” by the stars coupling up.
Additionally, Furness’ pal and British media personality Amanda de Cadenet even commented on the upload, noting, “You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!”
Lustig’s post showed some incriminating images of the Music Man costars getting close on the red carpet. Lustig went on to write, “Do y’all remember when I told you this man was up to no good,” adding that Furness was shocked Jackman was “running off with the mistress” and the duo had plans to “soft launch” their relationship publicly soon.
As OK! previously reported, a source recently doubled down on the idea that Jackman and Foster’s romance destroyed his marriage with Furness — whom he divorced in 2023.
“Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced,” they claimed of the new lovebirds. “A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”
Despite the complicated start to their romance, another insider said Jackman and Foster “are really happy now.”
The writing may have been on the wall for Furness and Jackman's marriage, as he gushed over Foster during a late-night TV appearance.
- Hugh Jackman's Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Had 'Suspicions' About His Broadway Costar Sutton Foster Amid Alleged Romance: Source
- Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's Romance Is the Reason Actor 'Got Divorced' From Deborra-Lee Furness, Claims Source: 'They Are Really Happy Now'
- Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' Split Involved 'No Big Drama': 'A Case of Them Growing Apart'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
He said he “watched everything she’s done,” noting about how he even saw Thoroughly Modern Millie, which Foster won a Tony for in 2002 at age 27.
“[She’s] amazing,” Jackman raved at the time.
It seems that before the couple’s relationship turned romantic, they were close friends, as Foster told Vogue in 2022 that their families spend time together.
“You usually go into these things thinking, ‘Well, I hope we get along,’” she stated of working with Jackman on The Music Man, “but we just spent Memorial Day with our families.”
On her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Foster also detailed the intimate pre-show ritual the pair had together.
“It’s such a wonderful thing,” she gushed. “We just talk and catch up on our day. That’s been one of the best parts of the whole thing, that I’ve made this wonderful new friend.”
While it seemed that Jackman and Foster did not try too hard to hide their admiration for each other, Furness never suspected anything nefarious between the pair.
“Deborra-Lee was blindsided when she found out about the affair through the run of the show,” another insider alleged. “It was apparently Broadway’s worst-kept secret, and Deborra-Lee was the last to know.”
Additionally, the source noted that Jackman never came clean to Furness about his feelings for Foster.
“He didn’t own up to it,” they stated.