Demi Lovato Cuddles Up With Puppies After Posting Cute Selfies With BF Jutes — Photos

By:

Feb. 10 2023, Published 10:30 p.m. ET

Ruff day!

Demi Lovato took some time out of her day to cuddle up with some puppies — just a few days after she walked the carpet for the first time with her boyfriend, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.

The singer, 30, took to Instagram to upload some adorable photos of her outing. In one selfie, she wore a rainbow sweater with a gray shirt underneath. "Visited @wagmorpets today and was in absolute heaven!!!! Someone come adopt these incredible, sweet angels before I do!!!" she captioned a snapshot of herself surrounded by some of her new furry friends.

On the same day, the Camp Rock alum shared what she's up to lately, including hanging with her new man and attending various events. "If you don’t end the night like the last slide, you ain’t doin it right," she quipped, as the last photo showed a bag from Taco Bell.

As OK! previously reported, Lovato and the 25-year-old singer matched while they packed on the PDA at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles, Calif., on February 4.

MORE ON:
Demi Lovato

"I had a knee brace on under this gown 🤫," the starlet quipped via social media.

Jutes replied, writing, "😍😍😍😍."

The lovebirds made their relationship official in August 2022, and Jutes couldn't help but gush over his lady on her 30th birthday.

"Happy birthday baby," he wrote of the Disney Channel alum. "You're a 30 year old minx and I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world [because] I get to call you mine. Making you laugh has become my new obsession [because] your smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere)."

"I’m so proud of you for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming your healthiest, happiest, sweetest self. And that’s all you baby… I’m just here to support you and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. You're more than your music, more than your voice, more than a beautiful face," Jutes continued. "You're everything. I love you😘🫠🐞🥳😍. P.S. the last slide is the new No. 1 cutest video on the internet. Literally bursting with joy 😭. How are you real."

