Demi Moore, 63, Is Aging in Reverse as Surgeon Weighs in on 'Natural' Procedure That Could Be Behind Her Timeless Look: See Before-and-After Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Demi Moore is sparking plastic surgery rumors after appearing younger and younger with each red carpet appearance. Moore, 63, most recently stepped out for Paris Fashion Week with her daughter, Tallulah Willis, on July 8, with no wrinkle in sight. Experts have alleged that fat grafting, Botox and a brow lift may be the secret to Moore's wrinkle-free and rejuvenated look. Aspect Plastic Surgery founder Dr. Waqqas Jali exclusively tells OK! that fat grafting, in particular, is the newest trend that allows stars to achieve a "natural," smooth look rather than unfortunate, frozen features.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Demi Moore may have undergone a fat grafting procedure to achieve a more youthful look.

"What's often misunderstood about fat grafting to the face is that the goal isn't volume for its own sake," he says. "It's restoring the soft tissue scaffold that naturally deflates with age." Jali explains that Moore had tastefully avoided "over-paralysing the forehead" and slammed misconceptions that cosmetic work always results in a frozen, unnaturally lifted look. "When it's done well, combined with conservative neuromodulator dosing, you get a result that reads as rested rather than altered," he adds. "A natural outcome is very achievable when each element is calibrated to support the others." Moore was previously rumored to have undergone more than $500,000 in cosmetic procedures, according to Blast, though she herself has never confirmed undergoing any cosmetic surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Demi Moore could have had a brow or forehead lift.

Radar previously reported that Moore may have achieved "smooth contour of the upper face" with the help of fat grafting or maybe even a brow lift. "She likely had a brow or forehead lift and fat grafting of the temple area to achieve a smooth contour of the upper face," plastic surgeon Dr. Tia Liu said. Liu, who has never treated Moore, suggested the actress' iconic cheekbone definition and undereye softness "can reflect micro-fat grafting and possible small volume fillers for maintenance." "This is what lifelong maintenance and expert surgeries look like. Small, consistent, incremental treatments plus excellent styling, not a single overnight transformation," Liu explained.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Fat Grafting?

Source: MEGA Demi Moore rose to stardom in the 1980s and was commended for her natural beauty and talent.

Fat grafting or fat transfer is a minimally invasive procedure that allows fat to be transferred from the thighs, stomach or hips into another area of the body, typically the lips, face or cheeks. According to the Mayo Clinic, the surgery can heighten cheekbones and reduce wrinkles to create natural-looking rejuvenation. The face tends to lose fat and hollow out as individuals age, especially in the eyes and cheeks. Many stars choose to use fillers or fat transfer to reinject the youthful fat into their face for a more ageless glow.

'Your 60s Is Not What Your 60s Used to Be'

Source: MEGA Demi Moore has spoken out about how aging women are perceived in Hollywood.