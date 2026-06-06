Rumer Willis’ Ex-Boyfriend Derek Thomas Alleges Demi Moore 'Threatened to Destroy' Him Amid Custody Battle Over Daughter

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Rumer Willis’ ex-boyfriend Derek Thomas filed court docs recently where he claimed her mother, Demi Moore, threatened him amid his ongoing custody battle over daughter, Louetta. Thomas and the House Bunny star, 37, welcomed their daughter in 2023, with Willis previously accusing him of emotional abuse and domestic violence.

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Rumer Willis' Daughter Was Born in 2023

Source: @RUMERWILLIS/INSTAGRAM Rumer Willis gave birth to her daughter in 2023.

According to The Sun, Thomas told a judge that Willis told him “directly that she did not want her family present for the first 40 days after Louetta’s birth in 2023." “Nonetheless, on the day after Louetta was born, Ms. Moore and household staff members came into the home and caused a significant disturbance," the docs continued.

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Rumer Willis Previously Claimed Her Ex Was 'Insane'

Source: MEGA Derek Thomas alleged Demi Moore wanted to 'destroy' him.

“On this occasion, Ms. Moore, apparently based on something said by [Rumer], threatened to ‘Destroy me,’” he claimed. He previously filed for child custody and visitation in July 2025. The pair — who dated from 2020 until 2024 — have been locked in the bitter custody battle since last year. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress then accused Thomas of being "insane" and inflicting "incessant domestic violence" in her own lawsuit she filed last month.

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Rumer Willis Filed Court Docs Last Month Against Derek Thomas

Source: MEGA The former couple dated from 2020 until 2024.

She also demanded primary physical custody of her little one, alleging her ex's abuse "often [happened] in front of the minor child or while they were trapped in the car with him.” "He engaged in ongoing coercive control through prolonged circular verbal attacks that he is unable or unwilling to stop. [He] engages in this type of attack for over six hours at a time on what became a daily basis," Willis said in the court docs. “I was constantly trying to keep the peace and walk on eggshells,” she added. “He wanted to isolate me from my friends and family. He constantly called me a liar with no reason behind it. He told me I was a bad girlfriend all the time."

Source: MEGA Rumer Willis demanded primary physical custody of her daughter.