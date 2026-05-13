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'This Is Sad': Megyn Kelly Accuses Demi Moore of Having an Eating Disorder After Cannes Film Festival Pictures Go Viral

split of Megyn Kelly, Demi Moore.
Source: @MegynKelly/Youtube; MEGA

Megyn Kelly called out 'sad' Demi Moore after she looked alarmingly skinny at the Cannes Film Festival.

May 13 2026, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

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In response to viral pictures of actress Demi Moore’s alarmingly thin arms at the Cannes Film Festival, podcaster Megyn Kelly said that the actress' appearance suggested "disordered eating.”

Kelly reposted a New York Post article highlighting the Striptease actress' arms on the Cannes red carpet on X with the comment: "This is sad. Obvious disordered eating is not to be celebrated. She needs help.”

The 63-year-old Oscar-nominated actress appeared at the 79th Cannes Film Festival as a jury member on Tuesday, May 12, wearing a strapless Jacquemus dress.

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Source: @megynkelly/X

Megyn Kelly called the photos 'sad.'

Several onlookers and media outlets also commented on Moore's "extremely thin" or "skeletal" appearance at the event, with some viewers expressing worry, while others speculated about the use of weight-loss drugs.

This comment followed earlier remarks in March, where Kelly noted that The Substance star looked like she "could get blown away if a good spring breeze came through.”

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image of Moore has publicly discussed her past struggles with eating disorders.
Source: MEGA

Moore has publicly discussed her past struggles with eating disorders.

Moore has publicly discussed her past struggles with eating disorders and extreme, obsessive exercise, which she has described as a form of "torture" and a "sickness."

Throughout her career, she faced immense pressure to lose weight, leading to disordered behaviors that she has recently opened up about, including a desire to control her body, she shared in a November 14, 2024, interview with Elle.

Moore has confessed in her memoir Inside Out to past obsessive behaviors such as extreme dieting, which included cutting out carbs and intense exercise routines, which some observers described as having "anorexic-like behavior" and exercise bulimia.

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image of Megyn Kelly called out Demi Moore in the new photos.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly called out Demi Moore in the new photos.

Kelly has drawn widespread media attention for her sharp, direct criticisms of Hollywood's "dangerously thin" aesthetic.

On "The Megyn Kelly Show" and during her previous tenure at NBC, she has routinely targeted celebrity weight loss, equating extreme thinness with mental illness, eating disorders and the toxic normalization of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.

The former Fox News host targeted pop star Ariana Grande, saying she was "very clearly anorexic.”

She claimed Grande looks like "you could snap her in two" and stated she appears "frightfully thin" and "looks ill."

image of Megyn Kelly recently commented on Olivia Wilde's 'skeletal appearance.'
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly recently commented on Olivia Wilde's 'skeletal appearance.'

Kelly, who recently ripped actress Olivia Wilde's "skeletal appearance," questioned which doctors allow celebrities to reach extreme, low weights, suggesting some in Hollywood are using drugs like Ozempic to fuel pre-existing, "truly sick" eating disorders.

She argued that these extreme, thin images send a "terrible message" to young girls and that celebrities who cannot maintain a healthy weight should stop promoting that image.

While she has been critical of this "thin-ideal" culture, she has also shared her own past struggles with body image, including restrictive dieting and being bullied, noting in 2018 that she would "never encourage" body-shaming toward any person.

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